The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Season 2 Delayed to January 2021 Due to COVID-19

Originally slated for October

The official website and Twitter account for The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) anime announced on Thursday that the second season has been delayed until January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season, titled Gotōbun no Hanayome ∬ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ), was originally scheduled to premiere in October. The anime's production committee asked fans for their continued supoort as they strive to produce an excellent work while maintaining the safety of the staff and cast.

Kaori ( Endro~! , Yuyushiki , How to keep a mummy ) is directing the new season, replacing Satoshi Kuwabara . Keiichirō Ōchi is returning from the first season to oversee the series scripts. Bibury Animation Studio ( Azur Lane , Grisaia: Phantom Trigger ) is animating the second season, replacing Tezuka Productions .

The anime will feature a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

Kodansha Comics is releasing Negi Haruba 's manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the manga in the 12th issue on Wednesday .

