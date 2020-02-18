The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime's 2nd Season Premieres in October with New Director, Studio

This year's 12th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that the second season of The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) anime will premiere in October on TBS and other networks. The season has the title Gotōbun no Hanayome ∬ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬). The anime's official website also revealed a teaser promotional video and visual for the announcement.

Kaori ( Endro~! , Yuyushiki , How to keep a mummy ) is directing the new season, replacing Satoshi Kuwabara . Keiichirō Ōchi is returning from the first season to oversee the series scripts. Bibury Animation Studio ( Azur Lane , Grisaia: Phantom Trigger ) is animating the second season, replacing Tezuka Productions .

The anime will feature a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub.

Kodansha Comics is releasing Negi Haruba 's manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the manga in the 12th issue on Wednesday .

