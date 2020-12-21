The Quintessential Quintuplets Gets PS4/Switch Game in March

Game features original story with Uesugi, quintuplets trapped on deserted island

MAGES. announced on Monday that it is developing a PlayStation 4 and Switch game based on Negi Haruba 's The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) manga titled Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ~Summer Memories Also Come in Five~). The game will launch in Japan on March 25.

The game's original story begins during summer vacation after a school field trip, with Uesugi trapped on a deserted island with the Nakano quintuplets for at least two weeks due to a sudden storm. The anime's cast will return from the anime, and the Nakano-ke no Itsutsugo unit composed of the five heroines will perform the opening song "Minami Kaze" (Southern Wind), and the ending song "Summer Days." A limited edition of the game will bundle five bonus drama CDs, one for each quintuplet.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the series in February earlier this year. The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub . The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October but was delayed due to COVID-19. It will now premiere on January 7.