The Quintessential Quintuplets Gets 3rd Console Game in 2023

Previous game based on latest film launched on June 2

MAGES. announced on Sunday that it is developing a new game based on the The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) franchise that will debut in 2023. The game will be the third console game for the franchise . The staff streamed a video to commemorate the announcement:

MAGES. previously developed the Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets ~Summer Memories Also Come in Five~) game, which launched in Japan for PS4 and Switch in March 2021.

MAGES. also developed Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You), the video game adaptation of the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film. The game launched for PS4 and Switch on June 2.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan on May 20. The film serves as the finale for the story.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.