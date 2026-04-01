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Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Medalist, BanG Dream!, Ensemble Stars!, Like a Dragon, Apex Legends, Okami, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, PlayStation, & more!

As if April Fool's Day wasn't chaotic enough, April 1 is also the official start of the fiscal year in Japan. Between all the executive shuffling and dry stock transactions reports, workers let off steam with jokes like these:

Apex Legends


📢Apex Legends Heart-Throbbing Academy Life is go for production❓

A coming-of-age love story featuring the Legends,
set at Frontier Academy🏫🌸
Featuring all-new voice lines!✨
Are there any other Legends you'd like to see included? Let us know in the replies!🙏

BanG Dream!

BanG Dream! opened a special website for its April Fool's Day game.

╋━━
　　　　　New Game
　　Button-Mashing Fighter BanG Dream!-chan
　　　　Finally Released🌟
　　━━╋
Face off against titanic foes
and change the fate of the world!
Now, the final battle begins───
Check out the gameplay here👇

Chopper's

I changed my icon 🦊

D4DJ

It's Zundamon 🫛 (zu·ω·da)
Today, I'm going to play D4DJ Groovy Mix💿

Ensemble Stars!

【04.01 New VTuber Unit Debut】
˚⊹⁺‧┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈
Kaitei Queen Labyrinth
┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈‧⁺ ⊹˚.
Karetsu Quinn 🕸️🌟 Meiro Mayō 🌀🌟 Ocean Umimi 🫧🌟

Gakuen Idolmaster

">☆••┅┅┅ ✦ ┅┅┅••☆
　Asari-sensei
　✨Holds a live concert✨　
☆••┅┅┅ ✦ ┅┅┅••☆

Kyuryu Z (Nights with a Cat)

Mornings with a Dog

Like a Dragon (Yakuza)

【Shocking】“How dare you…” “The Dragon of Dojima” Spotted Eating Without Paying and Extorting Money
He was acting with utter disregard for others in Kamurochō, intimidating people with a high-handed attitude, saying things like, “You just had bad luck,” and “You know who I am, don't you?” These statements suggest he is Kazuma Kiryū, the former fourth-generation chairman of the Tōjō Clan.
＿人人人人人人人人人＿
＞　　He was a fake　＜
￣Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y￣

Medalist

✧📕Those coaches become school teachers!?📗₊✧
Medalist,
is releasing a special one-day-only teacher visual✨
・Tsukasa Akeuraji (Physical Education)
・Jun Yodaka (Science)
・Shinichirō Sonidori (Japanese Language)
The new school year begins today.
May you meet some wonderful teachers too✨

₊✧₊✧📕Which teacher would you like to learn from?📗₊✧₊✧
Medalist's
Tsukasa Akeuraji, Jun Yodaka, and Shinichiro Sonidori
are becoming school teachers starting April 1!?!?
Tsukasa “500 billion points added!!!!!”
Yodaka “Did you see that? Remember it.”
Shinichiro “Words of gratitude are very important.”

Kazumata Oguri

Hanasaka Tenshi Ten-Ten-kun is getting a new anime adaptation on NHK E-TV in the Reiwa era!😄
Theme song: “Kurasu de Ichiban Sugoi Yatsu (Reiwa Version)” by Mrs. Green Apple

Okami

【【【Shocking Facts】】】
It turns out Amaterasu is actually a “dog”!!!

PlayStation

To those who want to get stronger.
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
At PlayStation® University,
enjoy a vibrant gaming life!🎮
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
PlayStation University opens on April 1❗️
Check out our latest web commercial🎬
Prospective students, be sure to check the replies☑️
＼Must-see for prospective students!／
The “Blue Book” is essential for entrance exams to PlayStation® University📘
It's a special box designed to perfectly fit the DualSense™ wireless controller🎮
Today is #AprilFool'sDay, but…
We're “really” giving away this one-of-a-kind items to one lucky winner via a drawing🎁
See the replies below for entry details▼

Rainbow 6 Siege

【Today's Topic】
Positioning is key to seeing cherry blossoms in full bloom.
What are the operator's secret tips…?

Sumikko Gurashi

Post: Can't you compromise on the middle?
Image: Mannaka Gurashi

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo


A Live-Action Adaptation!?
Super Psychic Policeman Chōjō The Movie: Meguru Chōjō vs. Meguru Chōjō🚨

The live-action Meguru Chōjō invades the anime world!?
In theaters February 13, 2026
Also Screening!
Pon-chan vs. Alien
Stay tuned!🎉


Super Psychic Policeman Chōjō The Movie: Meguru Chōjō vs. Meguru Chōjō🚨
Special PV out now ＼
To commemorate the live-action adaptation, the special teaser promotional video is unveiled for the first time in the universe!
Theater gifts have also been announced 🎁

Did we miss any April Fool's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part V (2026-04-01 23:59)
follow-up of Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III
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