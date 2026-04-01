Interest
Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
As if April Fool's Day wasn't chaotic enough, April 1 is also the official start of the fiscal year in Japan. Between all the executive shuffling and dry stock transactions reports, workers let off steam with jokes like these:
Apex Legends
／— 【公式】Apex Legends コミュニティ (@ApexCommunityJP) April 1, 2026
📢『Apex Legends ときめき学園ライフ』発売決定❓
＼
フロンティア学園で繰り広げられる、
レジェンドたちの青春ラブストーリー🏫🌸
完全オリジナルボイスでお届けします✨
他に収録して欲しいレジェンドはいますか？
ぜひリプライ欄で教えてください！🙏#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/iWTCTkIzcG
／
📢Apex Legends Heart-Throbbing Academy Life is go for production❓
＼
A coming-of-age love story featuring the Legends,
set at Frontier Academy🏫🌸
Featuring all-new voice lines!✨
Are there any other Legends you'd like to see included? Let us know in the replies!🙏
BanG Dream!
BanG Dream! opened a special website for its April Fool's Day game.
╋━━— バンドリ！ BanG Dream! 公式 (@bang_dream_info) March 31, 2026
新作ゲーム
『連打戦士バンドリちゃん！』
ついにリリース🌟
━━╋
巨大な敵に立ち向かい
世界の運命を変えろ！
いま、最後の闘いが始まる───
ゲームプレイはツリーから👇#連打戦士バンドリちゃん #バンドリ pic.twitter.com/iyOOl2P94Z
╋━━
New Game
Button-Mashing Fighter BanG Dream!-chan
Finally Released🌟
━━╋
Face off against titanic foes
and change the fate of the world!
Now, the final battle begins───
Check out the gameplay here👇
Chopper's
アイコン変えた🦊#エイプリルフール#CHOPPERS_ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/DqtR99CvKX— CHOPPER's 【公式】/ official (@choppers_op) April 1, 2026
I changed my icon 🦊
D4DJ
ずんだもんなのだ🫛（ず・ω・だ）— D4DJ Groovy Mix（ #グルミク ）公式 (@D4DJ_gm) March 31, 2026
今日は「D4DJ Groovy Mix」をやっていくのだ💿#D4DJ #グルミク #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/1nSOMOLJVg
It's Zundamon 🫛 (zu·ω·da)
Today, I'm going to play D4DJ Groovy Mix💿
Ensemble Stars!
【04.01新人Vtuberユニットデビュー】— あんさんぶるスターズ！！【公式】 (@ensemble_stars) March 31, 2026
.˚⊹⁺‧┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈#海底クイーンラビリンス
┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈‧⁺ ⊹˚.#苛烈玖胤 🕸️🌟#迷路まよう 🌀🌟#おーしゃんうみみ 🫧🌟https://t.co/m9f2v0rxUx#あんスタ pic.twitter.com/BwG7qQKZxW
【04.01 New VTuber Unit Debut】
˚⊹⁺‧┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈
Kaitei Queen Labyrinth
┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈‧⁺ ⊹˚.
Karetsu Quinn 🕸️🌟 Meiro Mayō 🌀🌟 Ocean Umimi 🫧🌟
Gakuen Idolmaster
☆••┅┅┅ ✦ ┅┅┅••☆— 学園アイドルマスター【公式】 (@gkmas_official) March 31, 2026
あさり先生
✨ライブ開催✨
☆••┅┅┅ ✦ ┅┅┅••☆#あさり先生ライブ開催#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/lP0Tbjwi85
">☆••┅┅┅ ✦ ┅┅┅••☆
Asari-sensei
✨Holds a live concert✨
☆••┅┅┅ ✦ ┅┅┅••☆
Kyuryu Z (Nights with a Cat)
朝は犬と一緒 pic.twitter.com/ubkgX0N9Ts— キュルZ (@kyuryuZ) April 1, 2026
Mornings with a Dog
Like a Dragon (Yakuza)
＿人人人人人人人人人＿— 龍が如くスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) April 1, 2026
＞ ニセモノでした ＜
￣Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y￣#エイプリルフール #龍が如く pic.twitter.com/wGPHdFOs2w
【Shocking】“How dare you…” “The Dragon of Dojima” Spotted Eating Without Paying and Extorting Money
He was acting with utter disregard for others in Kamurochō, intimidating people with a high-handed attitude, saying things like, “You just had bad luck,” and “You know who I am, don't you?” These statements suggest he is Kazuma Kiryū, the former fourth-generation chairman of the Tōjō Clan.
＿人人人人人人人人人＿
＞ He was a fake ＜
￣Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y￣
Medalist
✧📕あの先生たちが”学校の先生”に!?📗₊✧— 『メダリスト』アニメ公式⛸🏅 (@medalist_PR) April 1, 2026
TVアニメ『#メダリスト』から
今日だけの教師ビジュアルを公開✨
・明浦路 司（体育）
・夜鷹 純（理科）
・鴗鳥慎一郎（国語）
今日から新学期。
あなたも素敵な先生に巡り会えますように✨https://t.co/FfxUR7yeVF#medalist #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/l2FOwZQu5D
✧📕Those coaches become school teachers!?📗₊✧
Medalist,
is releasing a special one-day-only teacher visual✨
・Tsukasa Akeuraji (Physical Education)
・Jun Yodaka (Science)
・Shinichirō Sonidori (Japanese Language)
The new school year begins today.
May you meet some wonderful teachers too✨
₊✧₊✧📕どの先生に教えられたい？📗₊✧₊✧— 『メダリスト』アニメ公式⛸🏅 (@medalist_PR) April 1, 2026
TVアニメ『#メダリスト』
明浦路司、夜鷹純、鴗鳥慎一郎が
4月1日から学校の先生に！？！？
司「5000億点加点!!!!!」
夜鷹「見た？覚えて。」
慎一郎「感謝の言葉は、とても重要です。」https://t.co/FfxUR7yMLd#medalist #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/V0eyL6V1Pg
₊✧₊✧📕Which teacher would you like to learn from?📗₊✧₊✧
Medalist's
Tsukasa Akeuraji, Jun Yodaka, and Shinichiro Sonidori
are becoming school teachers starting April 1!?!?
Tsukasa “500 billion points added!!!!!”
Yodaka “Did you see that? Remember it.”
Shinichiro “Words of gratitude are very important.”
Kazumata Oguri
令和に『花さか天使テンテンくん』がEテレで再アニメ化決定しました😄— 小栗かずまた (@kazumata_oguri) April 1, 2026
主題歌『クラスで一番スゴイやつ(令和ヴァージョン)』Mrs. GREEN APPLE#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/WfJISUHbAU
Hanasaka Tenshi Ten-Ten-kun is getting a new anime adaptation on NHK E-TV in the Reiwa era!😄
Theme song: “Kurasu de Ichiban Sugoi Yatsu (Reiwa Version)” by Mrs. Green Apple
Okami
【【【衝撃の事実】】】— 大神シリーズ（公式） (@Okami_CAP) April 1, 2026
実はアマテラスは"犬"でした！！！#エイプリルフール #Okami #大神 pic.twitter.com/6mEPNcehl8
【【【Shocking Facts】】】
It turns out Amaterasu is actually a “dog”!!!
PlayStation
＼入学希望者必見！／— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) April 1, 2023
「プレイステーション®の大学」受験には必須の「青本」📘
DualSense™ ワイヤレスコントローラーがぴったり入る、特別仕様のボックスになっています🎮
今日は #エイプリルフール ですが…
世界に一つの現物を“本当に”抽選で1名様にプレゼント🎁
応募詳細は下のリプライに続く▼ pic.twitter.com/LjzrLXyYQI
To those who want to get stronger.
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
At PlayStation® University,
enjoy a vibrant gaming life!🎮
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
PlayStation University opens on April 1❗️
Check out our latest web commercial🎬
Prospective students, be sure to check the replies☑️
＼Must-see for prospective students!／
The “Blue Book” is essential for entrance exams to PlayStation® University📘
It's a special box designed to perfectly fit the DualSense™ wireless controller🎮
Today is #AprilFool'sDay, but…
We're “really” giving away this one-of-a-kind items to one lucky winner via a drawing🎁
See the replies below for entry details▼
Rainbow 6 Siege
【きょうの話題】— レインボーシックス公式 (@Rainbow6JP) March 31, 2026
満開の桜を見るためには"位置取り”が命
オペレーター秘伝のコツは…？#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/PW3PEsUd97
【Today's Topic】
Positioning is key to seeing cherry blossoms in full bloom.
What are the operator's secret tips…?
Sumikko Gurashi
まんなかはゆずれないんです?#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/HczCqD95ua— すみっコぐらし【公式】 (@sumikko_335) April 1, 2026
Post: Can't you compromise on the middle?
Image: Mannaka Gurashi
Super Psychic Policeman Chojo
／— TVアニメ『超巡！超条先輩』公式 (@Chojun_Anime) March 31, 2026
まさかの実写化決定!?
劇場版『超巡！超条先輩 超条巡VS超条巡』🚨
＼
実写の超条巡が、アニメの世界に殴り込み!?
20026.2.13 全宇宙ロードショー
同時上映！
「ポンちゃんVSエイリアン」
ご期待ください🎉#超条先輩 #超巡アニメ #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/YsZtELriiV
／
A Live-Action Adaptation!?
Super Psychic Policeman Chōjō The Movie: Meguru Chōjō vs. Meguru Chōjō🚨
＼
The live-action Meguru Chōjō invades the anime world!?
In theaters February 13, 2026
Also Screening!
Pon-chan vs. Alien
Stay tuned!🎉
／— TVアニメ『超巡！超条先輩』公式 (@Chojun_Anime) March 31, 2026
劇場版『超巡！超条先輩 超条巡VS超条巡』🚨
スペシャルティザーPV 解禁
＼
実写化を記念し、スペシャルティザーPVを宇宙初解禁！
劇場来場者特典も併せて公開🎁#超条先輩 #超巡アニメ #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/fkEn6Om5ph
／
Super Psychic Policeman Chōjō The Movie: Meguru Chōjō vs. Meguru Chōjō🚨
Special PV out now ＼
To commemorate the live-action adaptation, the special teaser promotional video is unveiled for the first time in the universe!
Theater gifts have also been announced 🎁
Did we miss any April Fool's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III