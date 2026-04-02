Kemono Jihen Manga Gets Stage Play

Stage play's logo reveals subtitle "Tokyo Arc"

A new official website opened on Thursday to announce that Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen manga is getting a stage play adaptation. The website unveiled a logo with the subtitle "Tokyo Arc."

Image via Kemono Jihen stage play's website © 藍本松／集英社 © 舞台「怪物事変」東京編製作委員会

© Shō Aimoto, Shueisha

Inugami is a Tokyo detective who specializes in the occult. One day, answering a call to a remote village leads him to Dorotabo: a peculiar boy nicknamed after a yokai that haunts muddy rice paddies. The boy has no parents and is somewhat unnerving, emitting a foul odor that draws the ire of those around him. Inugami, however, quickly realizes that there's something more monstrous about Dorotabo than just his nickname–a fact proven when the two of them investigate an inhuman creature attacking local livestock. Perhaps Inugami can take this mistreated boy under his wing and train him to face the secret, supernatural beasts hidden in the world...using the eerie powers of his own body.

publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Aimoto launched the manga in Jump SQ. in December 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on December 4. Seven Seas released the 20th volume in English on March 17. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2021.