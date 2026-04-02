Snowball Earth Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub

Image via Snowball Earth anime's website © 辻次夕日郎／小学館／「スノウボールアース」製作委員会

announced on Thursday that it will screen a same-day Englishfor the television anime of'smanga on Friday.

The English dub stars:

The dub staff includes:

The anime will premiere on NTV 's extended Friday night programming block on Friday at 11:30 p.m. JST.

Munehisa Sakai ( Zombie Land Saga , Dance Dance Danseur , One Piece Film Strong World film) is directing the anime at Studio KAI , and Takeshi Iwata ( The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors , 2nd season Ajin episode director) is the assistant director. Shigeru Murakoshi ( Apocalypse Hotel , Catch Me at the Ballpark! , Zombie Land Saga ) is in charge of series scripts, and Toshiya Kōno ( 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess character design, Fate/Apocrypha , Chainsaw Man ep. 4 animation director) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director. TOHO animation is producing the anime.

Additional staff includes:

tuki. performs her first anime theme song, the opening theme song "Zero." Ai Higuchi performs the ending theme song "Ima Kono Mune ni Tagiru no wa" (What is Surging in My Heart Now).

Viz Media releases the manga in English and describes the story:

In the year 2025, huge beasts from beyond the galaxy attacked Earth. In the war that followed, humanity fought back with a giant robot named Yukio, piloted by Tetsuo Yabusame. As the massive alien swarm closed in on humanity's homeworld, Tetsuo and the Earth Defense Force deployed for the final battle with the invading horde. They lost… Yukio was destroyed in battle and Tetsuo survived in an escape pod. After eight years in cold sleep, the escape pod finally lands back on Earth. But when Tetsuo emerges he finds a world in ruins, entirely frozen beneath a blanket of ice and snow— Snowball Earth ! What happened to humanity, how did the planet freeze over, and will Tetsuo be able to keep his last promise to Yukio?

Tsujitsugu launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine in 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on Wednesday. Viz Media published the manga's eighth volume in English on February 17.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)