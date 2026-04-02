News
Snowball Earth Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub
posted on by Alex Mateo
The English dub stars:
- Griffin Burns as Tetsuo Yabusame
- Alejandro Saab as Yukio
- Cory Yee as Kojika Yabusame
- Courtney Lin as Mist
- Ben Balmaceda as Lonely Iwaki
- Craig Lee Thomas as Narrator
The dub staff includes:
- Executive Producer: Eric P. Sherman
- Co-Producers: Mami Okada, Mio Moroe
- Associate Producer: Misa Shimogata
- ADR Director: Steve Staley
- ADR Writer: Kyle McCarley
- Co-Writer: Danica Sweet
- Casting Director: Mami Okada
- Project Coordinator: Jackie Landazuri
- Sound Supervisor: Patrick Rodman
- Re-Recording Mixer: Ben Harrington
- Recording Engineer: Kenneth Thompson
- Dialogue Editors: John Shieh, Kenneth Thompson
- Audio Operations Supervisor: Ismael Yanez
- Assistant Engineer: Mara Westgaard
- Video Coordination: Kevin Ross
- Video Editor: Jerald DeVictoria
- Closed Captions: Kaylyn Saucedo
- Spotting: Conor Anderson
- Translation: Yuki Urakawa
The anime will premiere on NTV's extended Friday night programming block on Friday at 11:30 p.m. JST.
Munehisa Sakai (Zombie Land Saga, Dance Dance Danseur, One Piece Film Strong World film) is directing the anime at Studio KAI, and Takeshi Iwata (The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors, 2nd season Ajin episode director) is the assistant director. Shigeru Murakoshi (Apocalypse Hotel, Catch Me at the Ballpark!, Zombie Land Saga) is in charge of series scripts, and Toshiya Kōno ('Tis Time for "Torture," Princess character design, Fate/Apocrypha, Chainsaw Man ep. 4 animation director) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director. TOHO animation is producing the anime.
Additional staff includes:
- Mecha Design: Se Jun Kim
- Monster Design: Ryuuta Yanagi
- Art Director: Mari Fujino
- Color Design: Hironori Nochi
- CG Director: Hiroki Motooka
- Motion Graphics: Hiromu Ōshiro (Production I.G)
- Director of Photography: Kenta Hayashi, Shōta Kodera
- Editing: Tomoki Nagasaka
- Music: Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yuki Kanesaka
tuki. performs her first anime theme song, the opening theme song "Zero." Ai Higuchi performs the ending theme song "Ima Kono Mune ni Tagiru no wa" (What is Surging in My Heart Now).
Viz Media releases the manga in English and describes the story:
In the year 2025, huge beasts from beyond the galaxy attacked Earth. In the war that followed, humanity fought back with a giant robot named Yukio, piloted by Tetsuo Yabusame. As the massive alien swarm closed in on humanity's homeworld, Tetsuo and the Earth Defense Force deployed for the final battle with the invading horde. They lost…
Yukio was destroyed in battle and Tetsuo survived in an escape pod. After eight years in cold sleep, the escape pod finally lands back on Earth. But when Tetsuo emerges he finds a world in ruins, entirely frozen beneath a blanket of ice and snow—Snowball Earth! What happened to humanity, how did the planet freeze over, and will Tetsuo be able to keep his last promise to Yukio?
Tsujitsugu launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan's Monthly Spirits magazine in 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on Wednesday. Viz Media published the manga's eighth volume in English on February 17.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)
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