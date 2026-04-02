Tiger & Bunny Anime Gets Stage Play to Celebrate 15th Anniversary

Stage play to run in Tokyo in September, in Hyogo in October

Image via Tiger & Bunny The Stage's X/Twitter account © BNP/T&B PARTNERS ©「TIGER & BUNNY」THE STAGE製作委員会

Tiger & Bunny The Stage

announced on Thursday thefranchise is getting a stage play titledthat will run in Tokyo in September and Hyogo in October. The stage play is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the franchise.

The original Tiger & Bunny television anime series centers around heroes for hire — super powered beings known as NEXT who wear sponsor logos while fighting crime on live television.

The 2011 anime series spawned two anime movies: Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning in 2012 and Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- in 2014. Viz Media released the television series, the films, and the tie-in manga in North America.

The 25-episode Tiger & Bunny 2 sequel anime started streaming on Netflix worldwide in April 2022. The sequel tells a new story set after the events of the Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- anime film.

Mizuki Sakakibara 's manga adaptation of the first Tiger & Bunny anime launched in 2012 in Kadokawa 's Newtype Ace magazine. It then moved to Kadokawa 's Niconico Ace digital magazine in 2013, and ended in 2014. Viz Media released Sakakibara's manga adaptation in English.

Sakakibara's Tiger & Bunny 2 manga launched on Comic Newtype in April 2022, and ended in June 2025. The manga is a separate manga adaptation of the Tiger & Bunny 2 sequel anime.

Writer Erika Yoshida ( Tiger & Bunny: The Comic ) and artist Hiroshi Ueda launched a separate manga adaptation of the sequel anime titled Tiger & Bunny 2: The Comic on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website, also in April 2022.

Sources: Tiger & Bunny The Stage's website, Stage Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.