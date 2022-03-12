Tiger & Bunny 2 Anime Reveals 3 New Cast Members, Ending Theme Artist

Sequel series also gets 2 manga adaptations

The "Tiger & Bunny 2 Precious EVE" event on Saturday at Makuhari Messe Event Hall in Tokyo revealed more cast members as well as the ending theme song information for the Tiger & Bunny 2 sequel anime.

The new cast members include: (left to right in above image, character name romanizations are not confirmed)

Nobunaga Shimazaki as He is Thomas / Thomas Taurus

as He is Thomas / Thomas Taurus Shōya Chiba as Mr. Black / Subaru Sengoku

as Mr. Black / Subaru Sengoku Tomori Kusunoki as Magical Cat / Lara Tsaikoskaya

The artist ano will make her major debut with the ending theme song "Aida" for the show's first part.

The Twitter account for Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website also announced on Saturday that the anime is getting a manga adaptation that will debut on April 15 titled Tiger & Bunny 2 The Comic . Tiger & Bunny: The Comic writer Erika Yoshida and artist Hiroshi Ueda are again producing the manga.

Additionally, the Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website revealed on Saturday that Mizuki Sakakibara will also return to the franchise to draw a separate manga starting in April.

Netflix will begin streaming the anime's first 13 episodes (Part 1) all at once on April 8 worldwide. The anime will have 25 total episodes.

The new anime will tell a new story set after the events of the Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- anime film. The anime will feature a returning cast.

Atsuko Kase ( Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory ) is directing the new anime at Bandai Namco Pictures . Masafumi Nishida is returning to handle series composition, and Masakazu Katsura is returning to design the characters.

The original Tiger & Bunny television anime series centers around heroes for hire — super powered beings known as NEXT who wear sponsor logos while fighting crime on live television.

Keiichi Satou ( Karas director, The Big O character/mechanical designer) directed the anime, and Masafumi Nishida (live-action Kaibutsu-kun ) wrote and oversaw the scripts. Manga artist Masakazu Katsura ( Video Girl Ai , DNA² , I''s , Zetman ), a well-known fan of Batman and other superhero comics, created the original character designs.

The 2011 anime series spawned two anime movies: Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning in 2012 and Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- in 2014. Viz Media released the television series, the films, and the tie-in manga in North America.

