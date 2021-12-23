Tiger & Bunny 2 Anime's Trailer Reveals Opening Theme Song, April 8 Premiere

The official website for the Tiger & Bunny 2 sequel anime began streaming on Friday a trailer, and the video reveals the anime's April 8 premiere. The trailer also reveals and preview the opening theme song "kaleido proud fiesta" by UNISON SQUARE GARDEN .

Netflix will begin streaming the anime's first 13 episodes (Part 1) all at once on April 8.

The anime will have an event titled " Tiger & Bunny 2 Precious EVE" on March 12 at Makuhari Messe Event Hall in Tokyo. The event will unveil and feature the opening theme song.

The theme song's single will debut on April 13.

The anime will have 25 total episodes.

The new anime will tell a new story set after the events of the Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- anime film. The anime will feature a returning cast.

A full list of returning cast members so far includes:

Atsuko Kase ( Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory ) is directing the new anime at Bandai Namco Pictures . Masafumi Nishida is returning to handle series composition, and Masakazu Katsura is returning to design the characters.

The original Tiger & Bunny television anime series centers around heroes for hire — super powered beings known as NEXT who wear sponsor logos while fighting crime on live television.

Keiichi Satou ( Karas director, The Big O character/mechanical designer) directed the anime, and Masafumi Nishida (live-action Kaibutsu-kun ) wrote and oversaw the scripts. Manga artist Masakazu Katsura ( Video Girl Ai , DNA², I''s , Zetman ), a well-known fan of Batman and other superhero comics, created the original character designs.

The 2011 anime series spawned two anime movies: Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning in 2012 and Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- in 2014. Viz released the television series, the films, and the tie-in manga in North America.

