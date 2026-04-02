Crunchyroll Anime Awards Reveals 2026 Nominees

It's that time again to vote and make your voice heard for anime! Crunchyroll announced the nominees for its 2026 Anime Awards on Thursday. Crunchyroll 's 10th annual awards ceremony will take place in Tokyo on May 23, and there will be a global livestream. Fans can vote everyday until April 15 on the Anime Awards website.

Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira will host the show. Presenters for the ceremony include: Asuka Saitō , DANNA, Enako , hannah bahng, Kasumi Arimura , Mitorizu, Nanase Nishino , Nyvi Estephan, RZA , Rashmika Mandanna, Snitchery, and Winston Duke. There will be musical performances by Dean Fujioka , Porno Graffitti , Asian Kung-Fu Generation , Yoko Takahashi , and the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra .

Here are the nominees:

Anime of the Year

Film of the Year

Best Original Anime

Best Continuing Series

Best New Series

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

Best Action

DAN DA DAN Season 2

Season 2 Gachiakuta

Kaiju No. 8

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

One Piece

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Best Comedy

CITY The Animation

DAN DA DAN Season 2

Season 2 My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

Season 2 Ranma 1/2 Season 2

Spy×Family Season 3

Season 3 WITCH WATCH

Best Drama

Best Isekai Anime

Best Romance

Blue Box

DAN DA DAN Season 2

Season 2 Honey Lemon Soda

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

Season 2 Ranma 1/2 Season 2

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Best Slice of Life

Anne Shirley

Blue Box

CITY The Animation

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

Season 2 Spy×Family Season 3

Season 3 The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Best Animation

DAN DA DAN Season 2

Season 2 Gachiakuta

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

One Piece

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Takopi's Original Sin

Best Background Art

CITY THE ANIMATION

DAN DA DAN Season 2

Season 2 Gachiakuta

Kowloon Generic Romance

The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)

(Season 2) The Summer Hikaru Died

Best Character Design

DAN DA DAN Season 2

Season 2 Gachiakuta

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

Season 2 One Piece

Takopi's Original Sin

The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)

Best Director

Best Main Character

Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

(season 2) Momo — DAN DA DAN Season 2

Season 2 Okarun — DAN DA DAN Season 2

Season 2 Rudo — Gachiakuta

Sung Jinwoo — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Best Supporting Character

Enjin — Gachiakuta

Jin Enjoji (Jiji) — DAN DA DAN Season 2

Season 2 Jinshi — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)

(Season 2) Katsuki Bakugo — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Loulan/Shisui — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)

(Season 2) Turbo Granny — DAN DA DAN Season 2

"Must Protect At All Cost" Character

Anya Forger — Spy×Family Season 3

Season 3 Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Kaoruko Waguri — The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

(season 2) Suika — Dr. Stone: Science Future

Takopi — Takopi's Original Sin

Best Anime Song

"In Bloom" — Lilas Ikuta — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)

— (Season 2) "IRIS OUT" — Kenshi Yonezu — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

— "JANE DOE" — Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

and — "On The Way" — Aina The End — DAN DA DAN Season 2

— Season 2 "ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids )" — LiSA — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

of )" — — "Watch Me!" — YOASOBI — WITCH WATCH

Best Score

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

Aoi Yūki — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)

— Maomao — (Season 2) Chiaki Kobayashi — Yoshiki Tsujinaka — The Summer Hikaru Died

— Yoshiki Tsujinaka — Daiki Yamashita — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

— Izuku Midoriya — Kikunosuke Toya — Denji — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

— Denji — Mayumi Tanaka — Monkey D. Luffy — One Piece

— Monkey D. Luffy — Reina Ueda — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Best Voice Artist Performance (English)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)

Hamoud Abu Hassoun — Loid Forger (Childhood) — Spy×Family Season 3

Season 3 Tariq Obaid — Taro Sakamoto — Sakamoto Days

— Taro Sakamoto — Moataz El—Shazly — Heisuke Mashimo — Sakamoto Days

Raafat Bazo — Yuri Briar — Spy×Family Season 3

Season 3 Fatima Zakaria — Osaragi — Sakamoto Days

Ghada Omar — Yor Forger — Spy×Family Season 3

Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish)

Adrián Pineda — Rudo — Gachiakuta

— Rudo — Carles Teruel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

— Akaza — Cristina Peña — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

— Reze — Joel Gómez Jiménez — Okarun — DAN DA DAN Season 2

— Okarun — Season 2 Marisa Marciel — Nami — One Piece

Marta Barbará — Kaoruko Waguri — The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Best Voice Artist Performance (French)

Best Voice Artist Performance (German)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi)

Abhishek Sharma — Jinshi — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)

(Season 2) Akshita Mishra — Koyuki — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Heena Malik — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Merlyn James — Anya Forger — Spy×Family Season 3

Season 3 Rajesh Shukla — Sung Jinwoo — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Shilpie Pandey — Lufas Maphaahl — A Wild Last Boss Appeared!

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish)

Desireé González — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

— Maomao — (season 2) Dion González — Rudo — Gachiakuta

Erika Langarica — Marin Kitagawa — My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

— Marin Kitagawa — Season 2 Fernando Moctezuma — Sung Jinwoo — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

— Sung Jinwoo — Jessica Ángeles — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

José Antonio Toledano — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Solo Leveling won Anime of the Year last year.

Source: Press release