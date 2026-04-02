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Crunchyroll Anime Awards Reveals 2026 Nominees
posted on by Alex Mateo
It's that time again to vote and make your voice heard for anime! Crunchyroll announced the nominees for its 2026 Anime Awards on Thursday. Crunchyroll's 10th annual awards ceremony will take place in Tokyo on May 23, and there will be a global livestream. Fans can vote everyday until April 15 on the Anime Awards website.
Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira will host the show. Presenters for the ceremony include: Asuka Saitō, DANNA, Enako, hannah bahng, Kasumi Arimura, Mitorizu, Nanase Nishino, Nyvi Estephan, RZA, Rashmika Mandanna, Snitchery, and Winston Duke. There will be musical performances by Dean Fujioka, Porno Graffitti, Asian Kung-Fu Generation, Yoko Takahashi, and the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.
Here are the nominees:
Anime of the Year
- DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Gachiakuta
- My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Takopi's Original Sin
- The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
- The Summer Hikaru Died
Film of the Year
- 100 Meters
- Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II — The Ashes of Rage
- Scarlet
- The Rose of Versailles
Best Original Anime
Best Continuing Series
- DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Kaiju No. 8
- My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- One Piece
- Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
- Spy×Family Season 3
Best New Series
- Clevatess
- Gachiakuta
- Sakamoto Days
- Takopi's Original Sin
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
- The Summer Hikaru Died
Best Opening Sequence
- "HUGs" - Paledusk - Gachiakuta
- "Mirage" - Creepy Nuts - Call of the Night Season 2
- "On The Way" - Aina The End - DAN DA DAN Season 2
- "ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids)" — LiSA — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
- "THE REVO" — Porno Graffitti — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- "Watch Me!" — YOASOBI — WITCH WATCH
Best Ending Sequence
- "Actor" — Lilas Ikuta — Spy×Family Season 3
- "Beautiful Colors" — OneRepublic — Kaiju No. 8
- "Doukashiteru" — WurtS — DAN DA DAN Season 2
- "I" — BUMP OF CHICKEN — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- "Kawaii Kaiwai" — PiKi — My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
- "UN-APEX" — TK from Ling Tosite Sigure — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
Best Action
- DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Gachiakuta
- Kaiju No. 8
- My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- One Piece
- Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
Best Comedy
- CITY The Animation
- DAN DA DAN Season 2
- My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
- Ranma 1/2 Season 2
- Spy×Family Season 3
- WITCH WATCH
Best Drama
- Anne Shirley
- Blue Box
- Orb: On the Movements of the Earth
- Takopi's Original Sin
- The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
- The Summer Hikaru Died
Best Isekai Anime
- Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2
- Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation — Season 1 "Episode of Heartslabyul"
- From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!
- KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! 3 -BONUS STAGE-
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
- ZENSHU
Best Romance
- Blue Box
- DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Honey Lemon Soda
- My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
- Ranma 1/2 Season 2
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
Best Slice of Life
- Anne Shirley
- Blue Box
- CITY The Animation
- My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
- Spy×Family Season 3
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
Best Animation
- DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Gachiakuta
- My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- One Piece
- Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
- Takopi's Original Sin
Best Background Art
- CITY THE ANIMATION
- DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Gachiakuta
- Kowloon Generic Romance
- The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
- The Summer Hikaru Died
Best Character Design
- DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Gachiakuta
- My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
- One Piece
- Takopi's Original Sin
- The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
Best Director
- Akinori Fudesaka, Norihiro Naganuma — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
- Fūga Yamashiro and Abel Góngora — DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Fumihiko Suganuma — Gachiakuta
- Kenji Nagasaki, Naomi Nakayama — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Ryohei Takeshita — The Summer Hikaru Died
- Shinya Iino — Takopi's Original Sin
Best Main Character
- Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
- Momo — DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Okarun — DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Rudo — Gachiakuta
- Sung Jinwoo — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
Best Supporting Character
- Enjin — Gachiakuta
- Jin Enjoji (Jiji) — DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Jinshi — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
- Katsuki Bakugo — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Loulan/Shisui — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
- Turbo Granny — DAN DA DAN Season 2
"Must Protect At All Cost" Character
- Anya Forger — Spy×Family Season 3
- Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Kaoruko Waguri — The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
- Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
- Suika — Dr. Stone: Science Future
- Takopi — Takopi's Original Sin
Best Anime Song
- "In Bloom" — Lilas Ikuta — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
- "IRIS OUT" — Kenshi Yonezu — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- "JANE DOE" — Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- "On The Way" — Aina The End — DAN DA DAN Season 2
- "ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids)" — LiSA — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
- "Watch Me!" — YOASOBI — WITCH WATCH
Best Score
- Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc — kensuke ushio
- DAN DA DAN Season 2 — kensuke ushio
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — Yuki Kajiura, Gō Shiina
- Gachiakuta — Taku Iwasaki
- Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- — Hiroyuki Sawano
- The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) — Satoru Kōsaki, Kevin Penkin, Alisa Okehazama
Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)
- Aoi Yūki — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
- Chiaki Kobayashi — Yoshiki Tsujinaka — The Summer Hikaru Died
- Daiki Yamashita — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Kikunosuke Toya — Denji — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Mayumi Tanaka — Monkey D. Luffy — One Piece
- Reina Ueda — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
Best Voice Artist Performance (English)
- Alexis Tipton — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Emi Lo — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
- Justin Briner — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Lucien Dodge — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Morgan Berry — Shiori Fuyumura — SANDA
- Paul Castro Jr. — Hikaru Indou — The Summer Hikaru Died
Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)
- Hamoud Abu Hassoun — Loid Forger (Childhood) — Spy×Family Season 3
- Tariq Obaid — Taro Sakamoto — Sakamoto Days
- Moataz El—Shazly — Heisuke Mashimo — Sakamoto Days
- Raafat Bazo — Yuri Briar — Spy×Family Season 3
- Fatima Zakaria — Osaragi — Sakamoto Days
- Ghada Omar — Yor Forger — Spy×Family Season 3
Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese)
- Bruno Sangregório — Levi Ackerman — Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK
- Charles Emmanuel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Erick Bougleux — Zanka Nijiku — Gachiakuta
- Fábio Lucindo — Katsuki Bakugo — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Gigi Patta — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
- Ursula Bezerra — Son Goku — Dragon Ball Daima
Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish)
- Adrián Pineda — Rudo — Gachiakuta
- Carles Teruel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Cristina Peña — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Joel Gómez Jiménez — Okarun — DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Marisa Marciel — Nami — One Piece
- Marta Barbará — Kaoruko Waguri — The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
Best Voice Artist Performance (French)
- Bastien Bourlé — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Bruno Mullenaerts — Enjin — Gachiakuta
- Catherine Hanotiau — Nico Wakatsuki — WITCH WATCH
- Clara Soares — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Jonathan Gimbord — Hikaru — The Summer Hikaru Died
- Véronique Augereau — Seiko — DAN DA DAN Season 2
Best Voice Artist Performance (German)
- Dirk Bublies — Kogoro Mori — Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback
- Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Laurine Betz — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Magdalena Höfner — Kiui Watase — Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night
- Markus Feustel — Rudo — Gachiakuta
- Patricia Strasburger — Nico Wakatsuki — WITCH WATCH
Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi)
- Abhishek Sharma — Jinshi — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
- Akshita Mishra — Koyuki — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Heena Malik — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Merlyn James — Anya Forger — Spy×Family Season 3
- Rajesh Shukla — Sung Jinwoo — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
- Shilpie Pandey — Lufas Maphaahl — A Wild Last Boss Appeared!
Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)
- Katia Sorrentino — Momo — DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Leonardo Graziano — Naruto Uzumaki — BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE
- Luna Fogu — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
- Martina Tamburello — Kikoru Shinomiya — Kaiju No. 8
- Mosè Singh — Denji — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Simone Lupinacci — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish)
- Desireé González — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
- Dion González — Rudo — Gachiakuta
- Erika Langarica — Marin Kitagawa — My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
- Fernando Moctezuma — Sung Jinwoo — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
- Jessica Ángeles — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- José Antonio Toledano — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Solo Leveling won Anime of the Year last year.
Source: Press release