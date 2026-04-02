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Crunchyroll Anime Awards Reveals 2026 Nominees

posted on by Alex Mateo
DAN DA DAN, Gachiakuta, My Hero Academia, Takopi's Original Sin, The Apothecary Diaries, The Summer Hikaru Died nominated for Anime of the Year

It's that time again to vote and make your voice heard for anime! Crunchyroll announced the nominees for its 2026 Anime Awards on Thursday. Crunchyroll's 10th annual awards ceremony will take place in Tokyo on May 23, and there will be a global livestream. Fans can vote everyday until April 15 on the Anime Awards website.

Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira will host the show. Presenters for the ceremony include: Asuka Saitō, DANNA, Enako, hannah bahng, Kasumi Arimura, Mitorizu, Nanase Nishino, Nyvi Estephan, RZA, Rashmika Mandanna, Snitchery, and Winston Duke. There will be musical performances by Dean Fujioka, Porno Graffitti, Asian Kung-Fu Generation, Yoko Takahashi, and the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Here are the nominees:

Anime of the Year

Film of the Year

Best Original Anime

Best Continuing Series

Best New Series

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

Best Action

  • DAN DA DAN Season 2
  • Gachiakuta
  • Kaiju No. 8
  • My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
  • One Piece
  • Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Best Comedy

  • CITY The Animation
  • DAN DA DAN Season 2
  • My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
  • Ranma 1/2 Season 2
  • Spy×Family Season 3
  • WITCH WATCH

Best Drama

Best Isekai Anime

Best Romance

  • Blue Box
  • DAN DA DAN Season 2
  • Honey Lemon Soda
  • My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
  • Ranma 1/2 Season 2
  • The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Best Slice of Life

  • Anne Shirley
  • Blue Box
  • CITY The Animation
  • My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
  • Spy×Family Season 3
  • The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Best Animation

  • DAN DA DAN Season 2
  • Gachiakuta
  • My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
  • One Piece
  • Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
  • Takopi's Original Sin

Best Background Art

  • CITY THE ANIMATION
  • DAN DA DAN Season 2
  • Gachiakuta
  • Kowloon Generic Romance
  • The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
  • The Summer Hikaru Died

Best Character Design

  • DAN DA DAN Season 2
  • Gachiakuta
  • My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
  • One Piece
  • Takopi's Original Sin
  • The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)

Best Director

Best Main Character

  • Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
  • Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
  • Momo — DAN DA DAN Season 2
  • Okarun — DAN DA DAN Season 2
  • Rudo — Gachiakuta
  • Sung Jinwoo — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Best Supporting Character

  • Enjin — Gachiakuta
  • Jin Enjoji (Jiji) — DAN DA DAN Season 2
  • Jinshi — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
  • Katsuki Bakugo — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
  • Loulan/Shisui — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
  • Turbo Granny — DAN DA DAN Season 2

"Must Protect At All Cost" Character

  • Anya Forger — Spy×Family Season 3
  • Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
  • Kaoruko Waguri — The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
  • Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
  • Suika — Dr. Stone: Science Future
  • Takopi — Takopi's Original Sin

Best Anime Song

  • "In Bloom" — Lilas IkutaThe Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
  • "IRIS OUT" — Kenshi YonezuChainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
  • "JANE DOE" — Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru UtadaChainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
  • "On The Way" — Aina The EndDAN DA DAN Season 2
  • "ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids)" — LiSASolo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
  • "Watch Me!" — YOASOBIWITCH WATCH

Best Score

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

Best Voice Artist Performance (English)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)

  • Hamoud Abu Hassoun — Loid Forger (Childhood) — Spy×Family Season 3
  • Tariq Obaid — Taro Sakamoto — Sakamoto Days
  • Moataz El—Shazly — Heisuke Mashimo — Sakamoto Days
  • Raafat Bazo — Yuri Briar — Spy×Family Season 3
  • Fatima Zakaria — Osaragi — Sakamoto Days
  • Ghada Omar — Yor Forger — Spy×Family Season 3

Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish)

Best Voice Artist Performance (French)

Best Voice Artist Performance (German)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi)

  • Abhishek Sharma — Jinshi — The Apothecary Diaries (Season 2)
  • Akshita Mishra — Koyuki — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
  • Heena Malik — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
  • Merlyn James — Anya Forger — Spy×Family Season 3
  • Rajesh Shukla — Sung Jinwoo — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
  • Shilpie Pandey — Lufas Maphaahl — A Wild Last Boss Appeared!

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish)

  • Desireé González — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
  • Dion González — Rudo — Gachiakuta
  • Erika Langarica — Marin Kitagawa — My Dress-Up Darling Season 2
  • Fernando Moctezuma — Sung Jinwoo — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
  • Jessica Ángeles — Reze — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
  • José Antonio Toledano — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Solo Leveling won Anime of the Year last year.

Source: Press release

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