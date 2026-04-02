Is it the return of Astro Toy? No, it's just Coop and Chris waxing eloquent about the pains and joys of collecting anime toys.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Coop

Chris, do you ever see your Transformers convention, and then feel such strong FOMO that you end up ordering a figure for yourself? But once you start looking at prices, you think, "Maybe I should reconsider this idea unless I find an actual deal." Whether they be robots (in and out of disguise), horse girls, or model kits, these collectibles have been ASTROnomically expensive TOYs as of late. Chris, do you ever see your buddies posting while they're at aconvention, and then feel such strong FOMO that you end up ordering a figure for yourself? But once you start looking at prices, you think, "Maybe I should reconsider this idea unless I find an actual deal." Whether they be robots (in and out of disguise), horse girls, or model kits, these collectibles have been ASTROnomically expensive TOYs as of late.

Chris

You already know I'm deep in the toy game, Coop, if my recounting of going to a convention entirely based on collectible plastic robots hadn't made it clear for our readers last week. And that means I'm also down for figures based on my favorite anime as well. Sometimes those things even overlap! © Takara Tomy, ©Khara You already know I'm deep in the toy game, Coop, if my recounting of going to a convention entirely based on collectible plastic robots hadn't made it clear for our readers last week. And that means I'm also down for figures based on my favorite anime as well. Sometimes those things even overlap!

And overlap they often do.

That means I'm also painfully aware of how the cost might be getting too high even for me to stay sunk into. The one-two-three punch of tariffs, rising shipping costs, and rising raw material costs (plastic is a petroleum product) means that even our fun figures are victims of modern political reality. Never mind that, as anime fans, we also want to pay for discs and streaming subscriptions. We must prioritize!

And even with those illegal tariffs swatted down by the United States Supreme Court, a certain Mr. Potato Head is still hellbent on making them happen. But rotting potatoes slowly reconstructed with plastic aside, 2026 is an equally fascinating and frustrating time to be a toy collector—if you can still reasonably afford it that is.

© 西尾維新／講談社・アニプレックス・シャフト So I'll segue: I've actually still got my receipt from when I bought my very first Figma: Hachikuji Mayoi from Bakemonogatari , for the princely sum of 2,360 JPY! No, I did not flub that. Figma is still the solid, go-to selection for licensed, posable anime, game, and more figures from Japan...for significantly more these days. © Nintendo Samus, girl, I love you, but I am not springing for you soon at that price. But dang, they're nice figures. I don't want to get too deep into turning this column into a diatribe on prices. After all, Lynzee's in Japan right now, so she can't stop us from talking about topics adjacent to transforming robots and tokusatsu heroes—we gotta revel in that!So I'll segue: I've actually still got my receipt from when I bought my very first Figma: Hachikuji Mayoi from, for the princely sum of 2,360 JPY! No, I did not flub that. Figma is still the solid, go-to selection for licensed, posable anime, game, and more figures from Japan...for significantly more these days.Samus, girl, I love you, but I am not springing for you soon at that price. But dang, they're nice figures.

Kamen Rider Kuuga, figma Saber, or a Revoltech Revy for no more than US$35 before shipping. © Ishimori Production INC., Bandai Spirits © TYPE-MOON/FATE Project, Max Factory © © 2006 REI HIROE • SHOGAKUKAN / BLACK LAGOON PROJECT, Kaiyodo Crazy to think that was almost twenty years ago. And to your point on Samus, I nabbed the Figma of her Other M incarnation for US$45 sometime around 2014. That was considered pricy at the time because I found a wholesale imported copy at a local mall, but that was still WAY less than any of Samus's suited variations produced since then. © Nintendo, Bandai Spirits Hell, everyone's "favorite" incarnation of Samus has an upcoming Chogokin coming out for nearly US$300 at most US retailers. Man, old Figma prices were something else. Back in the late aughts to early 2010s, you could nab a S.H. FiguartsKuuga, figma Saber, or a Revoltech Revy for no more than US$35 before shipping.Crazy to think that was almost twenty years ago. And to your point on Samus, I nabbed the Figma of herincarnation for US$45 sometime around 2014. That was considered pricy at the time because I found a wholesale imported copy at a local mall, but that was still WAY less than any of Samus's suited variations produced since then.Hell, everyone's "favorite" incarnation of Samus has an upcoming Chogokin coming out for nearly US$300 at most US retailers.

liked Prime 4. Still, this does loop around to the point that we're at least more spoiled for options with weeb toys these days. Mostly. There have been numerous refreshed Kuugas and Sabers per your examples there, but I missed out on Revy back in the day and cannot believe no one's given her another go. © 2006 REI HIROE • SHOGAKUKAN / BLACK LAGOON PROJECT. The Revoltech Revy (Revoltech) goes for a fair bit on the aftermarket these days, and to my understanding, isn't even that good! Imagine what I'd be willing to pay for that figure if I'd actually. Still, this does loop around to the point that we're at least more spoiled for options with weeb toys these days. Mostly. There have been numerous refreshed Kuugas and Sabers per your examples there, but I missed out on Revy back in the day and cannot believe no one's given her another go.The Revoltech Revy (Revoltech) goes for a fair bit on the aftermarket these days, and to my understanding, isn't even that good!

Photo by Coop Bicknell But for every Revy (or Generations Drift), I'm glad for the figures I did hold on to—like the Bome statues I bought on a lark while in high school. They've got a certain sort of character you rarely see nowadays. Not to mention that most people aren't buying figures willy-nilly anymore, with a handful of excellent exceptions that is. Dude, I sold mine AGES ago and wish I still had her...even with the janky joint cuts. Refrains like that regularly come to mind whenever I look back at that era of collecting for me.But for every Revy (or Generations Drift), I'm glad for the figures I did hold on to—like the Bome statues I bought on a lark while in high school. They've got a certain sort of character you rarely see nowadays. Not to mention that most people aren't buying figures willy-nilly anymore, with a handful of excellent exceptions that is.

Aniplex getting in this game to give us toys I'd only dreamed of, like a posable "BUZZmod" figure of Kill la Kill 's Ryuko in her jacket/untransformed uniform look! © T.K/KP Didn't come with a stand, oddly, but I can improvise with her accessories. Photo by Christopher Farris I know the feeling. I do remain hopeful we might get a new Revy down the line, though. You're right that people have to prioritize their choices, and as I said, the choices for anime figures in the posable arena have well evolved past the old Revoltech/figma/Figuarts trifecta. Now we've got companies likegetting in this game to give us toys I'd only dreamed of, like a posable "BUZZmod" figure of's Ryuko in her jacket/untransformed uniform look!Didn't come with a stand, oddly, but I can improvise with her accessories.

So, does that make her cardboard box an " Aniplex jail"?

Kill la Kill box set. It all speaks to my own preferences. Between the Transformers and posable figures, statues like those Bome ones aren't a priority for me. Photo by Christopher Farris Not that I can't make some exceptions, as with this Sega prize-catcher figure of my BanG Dream! Best Girl Moca, but these are the kinds of impulses that drive us as collectors and fans: getting what we can for our faves. You know I've got her Nendo as well. Photo by Christopher Farris I can't talk about Nendoroid prices too, or we'll really be stuck on that subject all night. She's still more affordable than thatbox set. It all speaks to my own preferences. Between theand posable figures, statues like those Bome ones aren't a priority for me.Not that I can't make some exceptions, as with thisprize-catcher figure of myBest Girl Moca, but these are the kinds of impulses that drive us as collectors and fans: getting what we can for our faves. You know I've got her Nendo as well.I can't talk about Nendoroid prices too, or we'll really be stuck on that subject all night.

Gunbuster 's Noriko, for instance, the figures are few and far between. So, I have more than a few Norikos (most of them probably) hanging around. Photo by Coop Bicknell And at one time, I had that Rio:bone Buster Machine 7 too… A huge factor for me when it comes to collecting my favorite character is this: how often do they get merch? With's Noriko, for instance, the figures are few and far between. So, I have more than a few Norikos (most of them probably) hanging around.And at one time, I had that Rio:bone Buster Machine 7 too…

Photo by Christopher Farris At least I get to counter you on your Revy memories somehow, now. I've still got my Nono!

If you could only see the pained look on my face when I last looked up her going rate these days.

© 2003 GAINAX / TOP 2 PROJECT Model kits are their own world of plastic collectibles, and as indicated by that being a Good Smile release, it's neat that Bandai doesn't encompass the world of plamo even as much as they used to. For what it's worth, the boom in plastic anime merch means you've always got alternative options. Just last year, Good Smile did a MODEROID kit of ol' No. 7 that won't set you back nearly as much as that previous figure.Model kits are their own world of plastic collectibles, and as indicated by that being a Good Smile release, it's neat that Bandai doesn't encompass the world of plamo even as much as they used to.

Photo by Coop Bicknell But on the topic of specifically Rio:bone alternatives, I love this little Canti...despite the less-than-fantastic line of figures he hails from. Photo by Coop Bicknell Regardless of the quality, off-putting eyes, and scalper situation around Pops, they're generally the most affordable option for the average Joe anime fan. And while I haven't bought one since Canti in like 2019, I understand why folks go to the line for its character spread and price. Like a 16-year-old who wants a figure of their favorite isn't exactly going to be rolling around in money. Model kits have seen a similar price hike as of late, but they're still a cheaper option than most fully assembled figures. Aoshima's Ingram Unit 1 kit comes to mind as a great expensive figure alternative—not as robust as one of Bandai's Master Grades, but just as large.But on the topic of specifically Rio:bone alternatives, I love this little Canti...despite the less-than-fantastic line of figures he hails from.Regardless of the quality, off-putting eyes, and scalper situation around Pops, they're generally the most affordable option for the average Joe anime fan. And while I haven't bought one since Canti in like 2019, I understand why folks go to the line for its character spread and price. Like a 16-year-old who wants a figure of their favorite isn't exactly going to be rolling around in money.

© SUNRISE While I can appreciate Funko's role in mainstreaming toy collectibles over the past several years, the figurines themselves are a case where, if I were given a choice of one of my favorite characters as a Pop or nothing, I'd take the nothing, personally. It's not like there aren't other options for stylized, much cuter, still decently affordable anime figures, such as Bushiroad 's PalVerse line. © Cygames,Inc. © BanG Dream! Project It really says something that, absent the soulless gumball eyes endemic to the line, I couldn't even clock that Canti was a Pop. He's certainly more successful than...other entries.While I can appreciate Funko's role in mainstreaming toy collectibles over the past several years, the figurines themselves are a case where, if I were given a choice of one of my favorite characters as a Pop or nothing, I'd take the nothing, personally. It's not like there aren't other options for stylized, much cuter, still decently affordable anime figures, such as's PalVerse line.

© Masami Kurumada, Blokees © MASASHI KISHIMOTO, Blokees © Khara, Blokees © Crypton Future Media INC., Blokees Saint Seiya , Naruto , Hatsune Miku, Marvel Rivals, Eva, Transformers ... Blokees is going hard on every property they can get their hands on, but refusing to compromise on quality along the way. Be it fun little blind box mini figures or more complicated kits that stand toe-to-toe with Bandai's offerings. There's also a particular company on the rise with their own (occasionally) stylized, high-quality, and stupidly affordable model kits in multiple sizes—Blokees.... Blokees is going hard on every property they can get their hands on, but refusing to compromise on quality along the way. Be it fun little blind box mini figures or more complicated kits that stand toe-to-toe with Bandai's offerings.

Evangelion , I knew it was over for a bunch of weebs. © khara © khara This is a good thing, by the way. Blokees absolutely blew the doors off for the Transformers fandom by offering accessible, affordable little versions of bunches of characters. As we've spoken about availability and pricing, it's only fair that we appreciate them spreading that effort to other series. © Masami Kurumada/Shueisha, Toei Animation You really gotta hope they have the sensibility to sell their Saint Seiya sets in Central and Latin America. These would kill down there! Having experience with the larger Blokees kits, I (and other model kit enthusiasts) can confirm that they're giving Bandai a run for their money. As soon as they announced they were branching into the likes of Miku and, I knew it was over for a bunch of weebs.This is a good thing, by the way. Blokees absolutely blew the doors off for thefandom by offering accessible, affordable little versions of bunches of characters. As we've spoken about availability and pricing, it's only fair that we appreciate them spreading that effort to other series.You really gotta hope they have the sensibility to sell theirsets in Central and Latin America. These would kill down there!

I hope so too! From their Ultraman and tokusatsu offerings, I get the impression that Blokees is looking to court a much wider international market than we might be used to as collectors. As if what we've enjoyed on the Transformers -side of things, was just a happy accident—we're not their real market.

Batman and Jurassic Park entries as well, but those are well outside the purview of our anime chatter, even with the loose standards we're entertaining here. Even if I would go ham on a case of blind-packed "Galaxy Version" Kamen Rider s. © TOEI COMPANY But like, they're even branching out into doll-styled figures of Miku and her friends (who are also Miku). It's not just Bandai, they're also after Good Smile's Nendoroid lunch money, apparently! © Crypton Future Media, INC. Yeah, their latest show confirmedandentries as well, but those are well outside the purview of our anime chatter, even with the loose standards we're entertaining here. Even if I would go ham on a case of blind-packed "Galaxy Version"s.But like, they're even branching out into doll-styled figures of Miku and her friends (who are also Miku). It's not just Bandai, they're also after Good Smile's Nendoroid lunch money, apparently!

X-Men '97. I cancelled my order due to those tariff troubles, but I was dumbfounded when I recently discovered that she came out this past March—TWO YEARS LATER. © Marvel, Medicom Toy Rogue's an extreme example, but I've become fed up with preorder waits any longer than a few months. It's probably necessary given the cost of materials, but seriously. Just imagine the extra month and change added on to that wait if you bought Rogue from a domestic retailer. It's a boon on Blokees' end as well that they're fairly speedy with their releases. From what I can tell, you won't have to wait a year, as is often the case with modern-day Figma and higher-end Bandai products. For example, I pre-ordered MAFEX Rogue in March of 2024, shortly after I finished up. I cancelled my order due to those tariff troubles, but I was dumbfounded when I recently discovered that she came out this past March—TWO YEARS LATER.Rogue's an extreme example, but I've become fed up with preorder waits any longer than a few months. It's probably necessary given the cost of materials, but seriously. Just imagine the extra month and change added on to that wait if you bought Rogue from a domestic retailer.

Symphogear . A posable Chris had been the dream for ages, even topping several wishcasting Figma polls. So, of course, I excitedly pre-ordered this version in advance of its December 2021 release. © Project SYMPHOGEAR She finally shipped the following July. Oh boy, if we're talking delays, you know we gotta go back to Good Smile. My favorite extreme example will always be ACT MODE Chris Yukine from. A posable Chris had been the dream for, even topping several wishcasting Figma polls. So, of course, I excitedly pre-ordered this version in advance of its December 2021 release.She finally shipped the following July.

Ooooooooof.

Don't get me wrong, I'm happy I finally got her (and the similarly swish new versions of Hibiki and Tsubasa). And I feel like this is a situation akin to delaying games, where it's ultimately worth it that any egregious kinks were worked out and the final product is as good as it could be. But it can still be frustrating, especially when pre-orders for expected months mean potential buyers were planning around their all-important budget for that specific point in time.

Photo by Coop Bicknell Banpresto 's recent take on Tamamo Cross (and her gluttonous counterpart by extension) really feels like the company rising to the current economic moment. With her massive size and quality, Tama-chan comes off as a step up from the idea of prize figures being cheap and so-so. Then again, I've come to realize that prize figures on the whole have been pretty nice for a good while now. Depending on the character, that's more than enough for me. Same for an old friend of mine (a more casual fan) who turned to a prize figure of All Might as a "affordable yet solid enough" option, just so he could have an All Might. In sharp contrast to all that, the last time I preordered a figure (which I really don't do anymore, given THE WORLD) was a relatively timely experience. It was also for a figure that blew me away, considering it was only US$30.'s recent take on Tamamo Cross (and her gluttonous counterpart by extension) really feels like the company rising to the current economic moment. With her massive size and quality, Tama-chan comes off as a step up from the idea of prize figures being cheap and so-so. Then again, I've come to realize that prize figures on the whole have been pretty nice for a good while now. Depending on the character, that's more than enough for me. Same for an old friend of mine (a more casual fan) who turned to a prize figure of All Might as a "affordable yet solid enough" option, just so he could have an All Might.

Sailor Moon fan friends for whom Banpresto 's Glitter & Glamours line is their go-to selection for the Scouts. Even if those have also had issues with some parts and elements getting budgeted out. © Naoko Takeuchi That's a reality of prize catcher figures necessarily needing to fit into strict price-point structures. But it also speaks to the ongoing issues when even the "cheaper" statues they're acting as alternatives to have seen costs skyrocket. Case in point, remember when POP UP PARADE was intended to be competitive with Funko Pops?! Oof. Indeed, as I mentioned earlier, my Big Moca is also a prize catcher figure, and I love her dearly. As you said, even for cases where there are bigger, better options, figures like these are a good choice for fans not as willing to throw as much money into the merch hole. I've gotfan friends for whom's Glitter & Glamours line is their go-to selection for the Scouts. Even if those have also had issues with some parts and elements getting budgeted out.That's a reality of prize catcher figures necessarily needing to fit into strict price-point structures. But it also speaks to the ongoing issues when even the "cheaper" statues they're acting as alternatives to have seen costs skyrocket. Case in point, remember when POP UP PARADE was intended to be competitive with Funko Pops?!Oof.

Photo by Coop Bicknell I've also noticed that in more rural-ish areas, the more traditionally nerdy game and comic shops carrying anime figures have often ended up sending their stock to the clearance bin—especially the more niche characters like Lalah here and the Lupin gang. In fact, there've been sightings of recent anime S.H. Figuarts releases and other prize figures at stores like Ross and Marshalls. Like any theme park, a week at the pop-up parade is hella expensive.I've also noticed that in more rural-ish areas, the more traditionally nerdy game and comic shops carrying anime figures have often ended up sending their stock to the clearance bin—especially the more niche characters like Lalah here and the Lupin gang. In fact, there've been sightings of recent anime S.H. Figuarts releases and other prize figures at stores like Ross and Marshalls.

Funny to think about, given how Figuarts had the reputation as the pricier of the big three posable figure lines back in the day. But time discounts anything you're willing to play clearance chicken with. Keeping an eye on pre-owned listings on sites like AmiAmi and Suruga-ya can also yield discounted options. Though the ups and downs of tariffs could definitely dent that, depending on where you are. Bargain-hunting can be difficult when international shipping is involved.

Transformers ...in addition to a couple nice gifts here and there. And as you said, playing that game is even more complicated with potential tariffs and rising shipping costs involved. Photo by Coop Bicknell I quite like finding myself a deal from time to time, and with that said, Galvatron here reminds me of something. There's also been something of a shift in collecting of all stripes, putting emphasis on how much you spent on a toy rather than how much you wanted it or enjoyed it. I've noticed this with manga on occasion, too, especially with the social media brain chemicals in play. From what we've talked about your time at TFcon last month, it sounds like a bit of "bragging about how much I spent" was going on. Hooting and hollering about a deal is one thing, but this? Seems incongruent with the current economics of it all. Playing clearance chicken is more or less how I've been able to afford getting back into...in addition to a couple nice gifts here and there. And as you said, playing that game is even more complicated with potential tariffs and rising shipping costs involved.I quite like finding myself a deal from time to time, and with that said, Galvatron here reminds me of something. There's also been something of a shift in collecting of all stripes, putting emphasis on how much you spent on a toy rather than how much you wanted it or enjoyed it. I've noticed this with manga on occasion, too, especially with the social media brain chemicals in play. From what we've talked about your time at TFcon last month, it sounds like a bit of "bragging about how much I spent" was going on. Hooting and hollering about a deal is one thing, but this? Seems incongruent with the current economics of it all.

Photo by Christopher Farris I am the type to "brag" more about a discount deal, especially if it's extra amusing. Like the Back Arrow figures I got for less than five bucks a pop when HLJ knocked them down as part of an April Fools bit. Timely! Photo by Christopher Farris Best eight bucks I ever spent. I gotta wonder if it's some kind of rationalization. I'll admit I've spent absurd amounts on single toys before, but that generally was in harmony with that "how much I wanted it" factor. I'm not saying be ashamed of spending money on your hobbies, but my elation at getting figures I've mentioned thus far, like Nendoroid Moca, BUZZmod Ryuko, or ACT MODE Chris, was because they were characters I loved from series I was a fan of in a form I really appreciated. So it goes with my Bring Arts Yuffie—I'm happy she exists, but you bet I'd have preferred to pay less for her.I am the type to "brag" more about a discount deal, especially if it's extra amusing. Like thefigures I got for less than five bucks a pop when HLJ knocked them down as part of an April Fools bit. Timely!Best eight bucks I ever spent.

You've reminded me of the legendary US$5 Super Robot Chogokin Might Gaine HLJ had over a decade ago... There's another purge regret.

Brave toys certainly exist, but we're probably not looking at that kind of monetary gain again anytime soon. © SUNRISE © SUNRISE Tell me about it. Handsome newtoys certainly exist, but we're probably not looking at that kind of monetary gain again anytime soon.

You know, the money part of it all reminds me of something my dad asked me back when I started collecting Transformers : "Can you eat it?" Given the economic realities we're currently living with, it's something that's been on my mind a lot. However, we do all know that one robot aficionado who'll think long and hard about eating their favorite robot.

Image via TFsource.com I kid, but even with so much FOMO, no one should feel the need to keep up with consuming to show off their fandom. As I articulated, getting cool toys should be about making you happy, and you're not gonna be happy if you spend basic necessity money on merch just to impress others. Photo by Christopher Farris I thought it was fun to show off multiple Akane Shinjous and Shattered Glass Optimus Primes together for multiversal reasons. But ultimately, I got all these because I really like these characters who are actually the same character. Look, this is why the good lord invented toys and merch packed with candy. You get a cool plastic robot and something that might technically count as food. Win-win?I kid, but even with so much FOMO, no one should feel the need to keep up with consuming to show off their fandom. As I articulated, getting cool toys should be about making you happy, and you're not gonna be happy if you spend basic necessity money on merch just to impress others.I thought it was fun to show off multiple Akane Shinjous and Shattered Glass Optimus Primes together for multiversal reasons. But ultimately, I got all these because I really like these characters who are actually the same character.

Transformers collector, he knows all about Thrust. © 1986 Hasbro, Inc. Look, Vangelus is acollector, he knows all about Thrust.

But to finally Blast Off to this conversation's conclusion, collecting is, again, more frustrating and fascinating than ever before. Your passion for a certain character, the desire for some finger junk food (like the engineering in Transformers on occasion), and the budget you have to work with just keep intersecting with each other. And that last string is all the more important now that people are starting to be priced out of getting a small treat for themselves every so often.

© Crypton Future Media INC. I really hope the price issue can stabilize sooner rather than later, for all our sakes. Until then, at least we've got Blokees.

Oh, Blokees, how I look forward to cracking open a cold case of Transformers Galaxy Version with the boys at a con one day. Because, like anime, figures are always better with friends. This post is sponsored by the many Transformers Chris has sent me over the past year.

somebody keeps sending me little yellow robots! Photo by Christopher Farris Look, I gotta reciprocate the waykeeps sending me little yellow robots!

Huh, funny how that turned out.