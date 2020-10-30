Kemono Jihen Anime Premieres on January 10

Shueisha 's image of the wraparound jacket band of the 12th compiled book volume of Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen (Monster Incidents) manga revealed on Friday that the manga's anime will premiere on January 10 on Tokyo MX , January 11 on YTV , and January 12 on BS11 . The volume will ship on November 4.

The anime will have an advance screening during the Jump Festa '21 event, which will be an online event on December 19-20.

Masaya Fujimori ( You Are Umasou , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Noboru Kimura ( Amagami SS+ , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! , Gundam Build Divers ) is in charge of series composition and scripts. Nozomi Tachibana ( Ensemble Stars! , ClassicaLoid episode director, animation director) is designing the characters.

The manga starts in a quiet rural village, where many domestic animals die unnatural deaths in a strange incident. To resolve the incident, an odd-looking man from Tokyo who goes by the name "Inugami" comes to the town to investigate. In the town, he meets a young boy who has a mysterious air about him called "Dorotabō."

Aimoto ( Hokenshitsu no Shinigami ) launched Kemono Jihen in Jump SQ. in December 2016.

Source: Shueisha