Animate Apologizes for 'Inappropriate' April Fool's Joke for Unlimited Mates Dating 'Game'

"Game" lets you woo 1,000+ mates such as angel or monster in isekai,, more settings

Japan makes countless April Fool's jokes, but how many have led to a corporate apology?

Image via Animate Times © Animate

Anime and manga store chain Animate issued an apology for the joke it posted on April Fool's Day at midnight … and then deleted hours later due to "inappropriate and insensitive" content.

Animate had posted on April 1 about Unlimited Mates ~∞ no Ending~ (Infinite Endings), a nonexistent dating simulation game produced by the company for otome (female players). The hypothetical game would let players woo over 1,000 mates "from a school prince to an office worker, an angel, and a monster" with 100 million possible endings.

Animate claimed it “used its 39 years of delivering anime, manga, and games to fans to create an otome game full of everything they love.” The game teased multiple settings, including a school, an isekai (alternate world), or the future. It offered mates who are younger, mates who are older, mates who are not human, and yes, BL . In other words, "all the stuff otome love crammed into a single game.”

The game would have retailed for 4,010 yen (about US$25, tax included) on April 1, 202X, but Animate also offered an exclusive set with 10 life-size acrylic plastic standees of the first 10 mates … for 401,000 yen (about US$2,500, tax included). Apparently, those 10 mates included the angel and dragon in the teaser image above.

Animate stated that it took down the joke due to "inappropriate and insensitive" content, and added that it is taking the matter seriously and will “review our content and wording, as well as strive even harder to ensure our future posts and activities are ones everyone can enjoy with peace of mind.”