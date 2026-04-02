Chainsmoker Cat Anime Announces 6 More Cast Members, July 2 Debut

The official website for the anime of Nyan Nyan Factory 's Chainsmoker Cat (Yani Neko) manga announced more cast members and the July 2 premiere for the television series on Friday. The site also posted a new key visual:

The newly announced cast members are:

Misato Matsuoka as Yaku Neko, who looks up to Yani Neko as her " sempai "

Yurie Funato as Hame Neko, Yaku Neko's classmate in high school

Ayaka Shimizu as Kansai Neko, a college student with a Kansai regional accent

Shiori Izawa as Al Neko, a demi-human who spends days completely sloshed as a heavy boozer

Riko Akechi as Tatsurō Ochinpo, a manga creator and the only human living at Yani Neko's apartment complex

Tetsu Inada as Landlord, who manages Yani Neko's apartment complex

The anime will premiere on July 2 at 24:30 (effectively, July 3 at 12:30 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels.

Image via Chainsmoker Cat anime's website © にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes this comedy set in a world where humans, catgirls, and similar species co-exist:

Yani is a catgirl with a seriously bad smoking habit. She smokes so much that her apartment smells like ash and is littered with cigarette butts—and plenty of other trash! Every time she tries to quit, she becomes weak to the cravings and gives in almost instantly. Will she ever get her life together, or is she doomed to live as a chainsmoking slob forever?

Yūko Natsuyoshi is voicing the title character.

Studio Lemon 's Taku Kimura ( Kairyū to Yūbinya-san , Star Wars: Visions ' "Tattooine Rhapsody") is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio , and Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is writing the scripts. Riki Matsuura is designing the characters, and Keiichi Suzuki ( Saint Young Men , Tokyo Godfathers ) is composing the music.

Nyan Nyan Factory has been serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine , and Kodansha published the 11th volume on February 6. Seven Seas published the first volume in English in December,