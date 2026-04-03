Parasite Director Joon-Ho Bong Reveals 1st Animated Feature Ally for Global Release

Film has been in development since 2019, will center on group of curious deep-sea creatures

Image via CJ ENM's website © CJ ENM

Director Joon-ho Bong is developing his first animated feature film, Ally, with a planned worldwide release following completion in the first half of 2027.

CJ ENM, one of the largest movie production and distribution companies in Korea, announced the film on Friday. According to CJ ENM, the project has been in development since 2019 and is positioned as a large-scale international co-production involving top-tier talent from 12 countries. Director Jason Yu ( Sleep ) is participating as a co-writer.

Bong is best known for films such as Parasite, which won four Academy Awards including Best Picture, as well as Memories of Murder and Mother. His work has established him as one of the most prominent South Korean filmmakers on the global stage.

Ally is inspired by real marine life and follows a group of curious deep-sea creatures. The story centers on a young dumbo octopus named Ally, whose peaceful life is disrupted when an unidentified aircraft crashes into the ocean, leading to an unexpected journey to the surface.

The film is being co-financed and distributed by CJ ENM, Penture Invest's K-Content Fund, and French studio Pathé Films. Production is led by Barunson C&C, the company behind Mother and Okja.

Global VFX studio DNEG, known for its work on Inception and Dune, is participating in the animation production. The creative team also includes animation supervisor Jae-hyung Kim (Toy Story 4, Inside Out), production designer Marcin Jakubowski (Klaus), and producer David Lipman (Shrek).

CJ ENM and Penture Invest will handle distribution in Korea, Vietnam, Turkey, and Indonesia, as well as sales in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Pathé Films will oversee distribution in France, Benelux, Switzerland, West Africa, and other international markets.

Bong had stated during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 ceremony in March 2024 that he was planning an animated project. CartoonBrew had reported in February 2024 that the director began working on the script for the feature in 2018, and the film's story would focus on the "relationship between humankind and marine life."

Source: CJ ENM's press release