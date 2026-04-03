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Manga Up! Global Adds Kizuku's Moimon Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga UP! Global added Kizuku's Moimon manga in English on Saturday.
Manga UP! describes the story:
The mysterious creatures that suddenly appeared are... Moimon.
A charming exterior, balanced against an inherent savagery and tough bodies.
At first glance, it appeared that humanity had finally established a master-servant relationship with them through training...
But as a new found ferocity spreads through wild Moimon, the continued survival of the human race is in question.
Kakeru is a boy from a warrior tribe that survives by hunting Moimon. Shimizu is a girl dreaming of adventure. Together, they set off to gather clues to stop the ferocious mutation of these creatures.
And so rises the curtain on a new and exciting monster battle action series featuring bizarre creatures called Moimon and the boy who hunts them!
Kizuku launched the manga on pixiv Comic in August 2024. Square Enix shipped the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 21.
Source: Email correspondence