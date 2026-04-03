Manga Up! Global Adds Kizuku's Moimon Manga in English

Manga UP! Global added Kizuku 's Moimon manga in English on Saturday.

Manga UP! describes the story:

A charming exterior, balanced against an inherent savagery and tough bodies.

At first glance, it appeared that humanity had finally established a master-servant relationship with them through training...

But as a new found ferocity spreads through wild Moimon, the continued survival of the human race is in question.

Kakeru is a boy from a warrior tribe that survives by hunting Moimon. Shimizu is a girl dreaming of adventure. Together, they set off to gather clues to stop the ferocious mutation of these creatures.

And so rises the curtain on a new and exciting monster battle action series featuring bizarre creatures called Moimon and the boy who hunts them!