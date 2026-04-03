Hulu to Stream Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2, Snowball Earth Anime

Image courtesy of NBC Universal © 権平ひつじ/集英社・夜桜さんちの大作戦製作委員会・MBS

announced on Friday that it is streaming the second season of the anime and the anime for the spring 2026 season in the U.S. The latter has a same-day English. The company also confirmed that it is streaming the anime . Finally, it will add the 2022anime film on April 13.

The second season of the anime of Hitsuji Gondaira 's Mission: Yozakura Family ( Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen ) manga will debut on April 12 on 28 MBS and TBS networks during the Sunday at 5:00 p.m. JST "Nichigo" slot.

Disney describes the anime's story:

High school student Taiyou Asano has been socially inept ever since his family died in a car crash. The only person he can properly interact with is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura—the head of the world's strongest family of spies. Mutsumi's eldest brother, Kyouichirou Yozakura, has been overprotective of her ever since he once rendered her severely injured. His love for Mutsumi is lethal, and Taiyou is his next target. To survive, Taiyou must marry Mutsumi and become a member of the Yozakura family. Thrown headfirst into chaos, Taiyou begins his journey to become a powerful spy in order to protect his wife and uncover the dark secrets of his past and the Yozakura family.

Mirai Minato is now the chief director of the anime SILVER LINK , and is again overseeing the series scripts. Takahiro Nakatsugawa , who worked as a storyboard artist and episode director on the first season, is directing the anime. Other returning staff includes character designer Mizuki Takahashi , composer Kōji Fujimoto , and sound director Tōru Kanegae .

The first season premiered in Japan in April 2024 on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate channels. Disney streams the anime through the Hulu service with an English dub in the United States. The series also streams on Prime Video and Netflix in Japan.

Image via Snowball Earth anime's website © 辻次夕日郎／小学館／「スノウボールアース」製作委員会

Snowball Earth

The television anime of'smanga premiered on's extended Friday night programming block on Friday at 11:30 p.m. JST.

Viz Media releases the manga in English and describes the story:

In the year 2025, huge beasts from beyond the galaxy attacked Earth. In the war that followed, humanity fought back with a giant robot named Yukio, piloted by Tetsuo Yabusame. As the massive alien swarm closed in on humanity's homeworld, Tetsuo and the Earth Defense Force deployed for the final battle with the invading horde. They lost… Yukio was destroyed in battle and Tetsuo survived in an escape pod. After eight years in cold sleep, the escape pod finally lands back on Earth. But when Tetsuo emerges he finds a world in ruins, entirely frozen beneath a blanket of ice and snow— Snowball Earth ! What happened to humanity, how did the planet freeze over, and will Tetsuo be able to keep his last promise to Yukio?

Munehisa Sakai ( Zombie Land Saga , Dance Dance Danseur , One Piece Film Strong World film) is directing the anime at Studio KAI , and Takeshi Iwata ( The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors , 2nd season Ajin episode director) is the assistant director. Shigeru Murakoshi ( Apocalypse Hotel , Catch Me at the Ballpark! , Zombie Land Saga ) is in charge of series scripts, and Toshiya Kōno ( 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess character design, Fate/Apocrypha , Chainsaw Man ep. 4 animation director) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director. TOHO animation is producing the anime.

Source: Email correspondence