MAO Anime to Stream on Hulu in U.S.; on Disney+ in Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand (Updated)

Image via Mao anime's website ©高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会

Hulu

MAO

Streaming serviceis listing's television anime based on themanga by).also confirmed that it is streaming the anime in Japan, beginning on April 5.

Update: Entertainment news site Variety confirmed on Friday Viz Media holds the North American and select international streaming rights to the anime. The company's rights also cover TV, home video, electronic sell-through, and video-on-demand across North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Hulu will stream the anime in the U.S. starting on April 4, and Disney+ will stream the anime in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

The anime will premiere on the NHK -General channel on April 4 at 11:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m. EST). It will air for continuous two- cours (quarters of a year) run without breaks.

The cast members are:

The staff members are:

Boy band Kis-My-Ft2 perform the opening theme song "HEARTLOUD," and TRUE performs the ending theme song "Juai" (Cursed Love).

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the "era-spanning supernatural adventure" story:

When Nanoka travels back in time to a supernatural early 20th century, she gets recruited by aloof exorcist Mao. What is the thread of fate that connects them? Together, they seek answers...and kick some demon butt along the way! Nanoka passes through a portal into the Taisho era, where exorcist Mao reluctantly rescues her from the jaws of a grotesque yokai. When Nanoka gets back to the present, she discovers she has some new, incredible abilities. She returns to the past looking for answers, only to get caught up in Mao's investigation of a series of gruesome murders. As her questions about herself multiply, Nanoka learns that Mao is cursed by a cat demon named Byoki—and so is his sword. If anyone but Mao attempts to wield it, they are doomed. But when Mao's life is in jeopardy, Nanoka picks up his blade and swings!

Takahashi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2019. Shogakukan published the 28th compiled book volume on Wednesday. Viz began publishing the manga in 2021.

In her career of over three decades, Takahashi has created manga such as Urusei Yatsura , Maison Ikkoku , Mermaid Saga , Rumic Theater , Ranma 1/2 , One-Pound Gospel , and Inuyasha . Many of her works have become internationally popular and inspired anime and live-action adaptations.

Sources: Hulu, Hulu Japan 's X/Twitter account via Danotaz Media





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