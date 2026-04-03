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North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 29-April 4

posted on by Alex Mateo
Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye, Voltes V anime; MF Ghost, Sun-Ken Rock manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Lupin the 3rd TV Specials Collection 1 BDPlease Discotek US$59.95 March 31
Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye BDCite Discotek US$29.95 March 31
Voltes V BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek US$69.95 March 31
Zone of the Enders Perfect Collection BDPlease Discotek US$59.95 March 31

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 March 31
CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 11Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
Dungeon People GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
Dragon Head GN 2Please Vertical US$29.95 March 31
Fated NOT to Meet GN 2Please Tokyopop US$15.99 March 31
Fruit of the Underworld GN 1Please Vertical US$13.95 March 31
Girlfriend, Girlfriend Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$24.99 March 31
Grand Metal Organs GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
He Rolled Me Up Like a Grilled Squid GN (hardcover)Please Drawn & Quarterly US$29.95 March 31
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 12Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 31
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Omnibus GN 3-4Please Seven Seas US$24.99 March 31
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 31
The Lying Bride and the Same-Sex Marriage Debate GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
Made in Abyss GN 14Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 31
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
MF Ghost GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 March 31
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
Nakamura-san, The Uninvited Gyaru GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 31
Nana & Kaoru: Black Label GN 4Please Denpa US$22.95 March 31
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 31
Senpai is an Otokonoko: My Crossdressing Classmate GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 March 31
Shangri-La Frontier GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 31
Sun-Ken Rock GN 1Please Kodama US$21.99 April 1
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 29Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 31
Villain Actor GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 March 31
When a Clueless First-Person Shooter Player Falls into Another World GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 31
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 31

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 12Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
The Cursed Prince's Servant GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Hakusensha US$8.99 April 1
Demon Lord, Retry! R GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 1
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
Dungeon People GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
Fated NOT to Meet GN 2Please Tokyopop US$9.99 March 31
Fruit of the Underworld GN 1Please Vertical US$8.99 March 31
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 1
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 31
Grand Metal Organs GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
He Rolled Me Up Like a Grilled Squid GNPlease Drawn & Quarterly US$16.99 March 31
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Omnibus GN 3-4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 31
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 31
Horon of the Closed Country GN 1Please Manga Mavericks US$6.99 April 1
The Invincible Little Lady GN 12Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 1
Kisses That Taste Like Lies GN 4Please Tokyopop US$7.99 March 31
Lady Lucetta, Back from the Dead GN 2Please Hakusensha US$8.99 April 1
A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 1
The Lying Bride and the Same-Sex Marriage Debate GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
Made in Abyss GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
Nakamura-san, The Uninvited Gyaru GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
Nana & Kaoru: Black Label GN 4Please Denpa US$12.99 March 31
Omega Megaera GN 3Please Denpa US$12.99 March 31
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim: A Yakuza Heiress Becomes the Top-Ranked Villain's Romantic Target! GN 10Please Tokyopop US$7.99 March 31
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 31
Sun-Ken Rock GN 1Please Kodama US$12.99 April 1
The Tale of Luvelia Kingdom GN 1Please Tokyopop US$9.99 March 31
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 29Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 March 31
Together Forever GN 4Please Hakusensha US$8.99 April 1
Villain Actor GN 2Please Titan US$8.99 March 31
What's with the Bag, Kamiyama-san? GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 1
When a Clueless First-Person Shooter Player Falls into Another World GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 31
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 31

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 13AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 March 31

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 2
Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 April 2
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 2
Long Story Short, I'm Living in the Mountains Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 2
Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 3
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 2
The Tanaka Family Reincarnates Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 3

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Homura: The Crimson Warriors Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Idea Factory US$39.99 March 31


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 22-28
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