News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 29-April 4
posted on by Alex Mateo
Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye, Voltes V anime; MF Ghost, Sun-Ken Rock manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Lupin the 3rd TV Specials Collection 1 BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$59.95
|March 31
|Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye BDCite
|Discotek
|US$29.95
|March 31
|Voltes V BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek
|US$69.95
|March 31
|Zone of the Enders Perfect Collection BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$59.95
|March 31
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|March 31
|CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 11Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|Dungeon People GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|Dragon Head GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$29.95
|March 31
|Fated NOT to Meet GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$15.99
|March 31
|Fruit of the Underworld GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|March 31
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$24.99
|March 31
|Grand Metal Organs GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|He Rolled Me Up Like a Grilled Squid GN (hardcover)Please
|Drawn & Quarterly
|US$29.95
|March 31
|Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 31
|Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Omnibus GN 3-4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|March 31
|Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 31
|The Lying Bride and the Same-Sex Marriage Debate GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|Made in Abyss GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 31
|Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|MF Ghost GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|March 31
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|Nakamura-san, The Uninvited Gyaru GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 31
|Nana & Kaoru: Black Label GN 4Please
|Denpa
|US$22.95
|March 31
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 31
|Senpai is an Otokonoko: My Crossdressing Classmate GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|March 31
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 31
|Sun-Ken Rock GN 1Please
|Kodama
|US$21.99
|April 1
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 29Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 31
|Villain Actor GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|March 31
|When a Clueless First-Person Shooter Player Falls into Another World GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 31
|Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 31
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 12Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|The Cursed Prince's Servant GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Hakusensha
|US$8.99
|April 1
|Demon Lord, Retry! R GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 1
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Dungeon People GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Fated NOT to Meet GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Fruit of the Underworld GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$8.99
|March 31
|Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 1
|The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 31
|Grand Metal Organs GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|He Rolled Me Up Like a Grilled Squid GNPlease
|Drawn & Quarterly
|US$16.99
|March 31
|Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Omnibus GN 3-4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 31
|Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 31
|Horon of the Closed Country GN 1Please
|Manga Mavericks
|US$6.99
|April 1
|The Invincible Little Lady GN 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 1
|Kisses That Taste Like Lies GN 4Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|March 31
|Lady Lucetta, Back from the Dead GN 2Please
|Hakusensha
|US$8.99
|April 1
|A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 1
|The Lying Bride and the Same-Sex Marriage Debate GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Made in Abyss GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Nakamura-san, The Uninvited Gyaru GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Nana & Kaoru: Black Label GN 4Please
|Denpa
|US$12.99
|March 31
|Omega Megaera GN 3Please
|Denpa
|US$12.99
|March 31
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim: A Yakuza Heiress Becomes the Top-Ranked Villain's Romantic Target! GN 10Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|March 31
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 31
|Sun-Ken Rock GN 1Please
|Kodama
|US$12.99
|April 1
|The Tale of Luvelia Kingdom GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|March 31
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 29Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|March 31
|Together Forever GN 4Please
|Hakusensha
|US$8.99
|April 1
|Villain Actor GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|March 31
|What's with the Bag, Kamiyama-san? GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 1
|When a Clueless First-Person Shooter Player Falls into Another World GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 31
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 31
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Betrothed to My Sister's Ex Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 2
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 2
|DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 2
|Long Story Short, I'm Living in the Mountains Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 2
|Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 3
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 2
|The Tanaka Family Reincarnates Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 3
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Homura: The Crimson Warriors Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Idea Factory
|US$39.99
|March 31
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