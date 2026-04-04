Ize Press Licenses 4 Webtoons for English Print Release

Special Civil Servant, On the Way to Meet Mom, Reunion, Merry Marbling to debut in print in late 2026

Special Civil Servant Image courtesy of Ize Press

On the Way to Meet Mom / Image courtesy of Ize Press Reunion / Image courtesy of Ize Press Merry Marbling / Image courtesy of Ize Press

Ize Press, the Korean content imprint of Yen Press , announced the acquisition of four webtoon titles for English print publication at Sakura-Con on Saturday. The releases will begin in late 2026.

The licensed titles include Special Civil Servant, On the Way to Meet Mom, Reunion, and Merry Marbling.

Special Civil Servant, created by Sora Kwon and Jaewon Seo with art by ch, is a supernatural action series about a job seeker recruited into a secret government unit that fights deadly creatures. The series is currently serialized on WEBTOON and has recorded over 12 million views.

On the Way to Meet Mom by GOMYANG is a fantasy adventure following a young boy searching for his mother. The series gained a global readership after its English release on WEBTOON in 2025 and will be published as a complete two-volume print edition. The manga won a “Today's Korean Comics” award last October.

Reunion, written by 2coin and illustrated by Deulsum, is a BL romance series originally serialized in English on Manta . The story follows a man who once impersonated a deceased girl and later reconnects with someone from that period. The series is complete in five volumes, with the first volume scheduled for release in October 2026.

Merry Marbling by PENGKI is a high school BL series serialized in English on Lezhin . The story centers on the relationship between two students with contrasting personalities. The series is complete in six volumes.

All four titles will be released as full-color print editions and distributed through major retailers.

Source: Press release





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