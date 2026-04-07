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Chako Abeno, Kitsune Tennoji, Nagato Yamada Launch New Manga Together
posted on by Anita Tai
Kodansha's Young Magazine Web announced last Wednesday that Chako Abeno, Kitsune Tennōji, and Nagato Yamata will launch a new series titled Academy Saikyo no Mob Healer ~Shi ni Ge Sekai no Mob ni Tenseishita Ore wa, Hazura Job (Healer) to Gensaku Chishiki de Musōsuru~ (The Academy's Strongest Mob Healer: I Was Reincarnated into a Death Game World as a Mob Character and Will Become Unrivaled with My Useless Healer Job and Knowledge of the Original Story) on the platform on April 18.
The series follows Allen, who has been reincarnated as a healer class side-character in an extremely difficult world. Despite this, he attempts to become the strongest in the world with his gaming knowledge.
Tennouji and Abeno launched the the Kiko of Valkyrie (Valkyire no Kiko) manga in Young Champion Retsu in November 2016, and ended it in 2018.
Tennouji's other manga titles include Upotte!!, Edens BoWy, Orfina, and Orfina SAGA. The Upotte!! four-panel manga inspired a net anime in 2012; Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD along with its OVA episode. Edens BoWy inspired a television anime series in 1999, and ADV Films released the anime in North America. CMX Manga published the Orfina manga in English.
Yamata launched the Sekai Saisoku no Level Up (The World's Fastest Level Up) story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2020. Atsushi Suzumi launched a manga adaptation in June 2021. Seven Seas publishes the manga series in English.
Source: Young Magazine Web