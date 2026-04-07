Chako Abeno, Kitsune Tennoji, Nagato Yamada Launch New Manga Together

New fantasy series debuts on April 18

Kodansha 's Young Magazine Web announced last Wednesday that Chako Abeno , Kitsune Tennōji , and Nagato Yamata will launch a new series titled Academy Saikyo no Mob Healer ~Shi ni Ge Sekai no Mob ni Tenseishita Ore wa, Hazura Job (Healer) to Gensaku Chishiki de Musōsuru~ (The Academy's Strongest Mob Healer: I Was Reincarnated into a Death Game World as a Mob Character and Will Become Unrivaled with My Useless Healer Job and Knowledge of the Original Story) on the platform on April 18.

Image via yanmaga.jp © KODANSHA Ltd., Chako Abeno, Kitsune Tennoji, and Nagato Yamada

The series follows Allen, who has been reincarnated as a healer class side-character in an extremely difficult world. Despite this, he attempts to become the strongest in the world with his gaming knowledge.

Tennouji and Abeno launched the the Kiko of Valkyrie ( Valkyire no Kiko ) manga in Young Champion Retsu in November 2016, and ended it in 2018.

Tennouji's other manga titles include Upotte!! , Edens BoWy , Orfina , and Orfina SAGA . The Upotte!! four-panel manga inspired a net anime in 2012; Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD along with its OVA episode. Edens BoWy inspired a television anime series in 1999, and ADV Films released the anime in North America. CMX Manga published the Orfina manga in English.

Yamata launched the Sekai Saisoku no Level Up ( The World's Fastest Level Up ) story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2020. Atsushi Suzumi launched a manga adaptation in June 2021. Seven Seas publishes the manga series in English.

Source: Young Magazine Web