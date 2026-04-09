Cover Corp. Announces Restructuring of Holostars Japan Operations

Branch discontinues new merchandise, original music, event performances, company studio use, more

Image via Holostars' X/Twitter account © COVER

COVER Corp. announced on Friday major changes to the operations of its male-focused VTuber branch Holostars in Japan. The company will cease group-wide activities across its multiple generations of talent and will instead focus on individual-focused activities. This will include the discontinuation of certain events and limiting forms of support going forward.

Company support to be discontinued includes company-led initiatives, use of the company's studio, various merchandise including commemorative merchandise, and original music production/release, among others.

Third generation TriNeRo member Shien Kageyama clarified the changes further on his X (formerly Twitter ) account. He wrote that activities related to Animate Girls Festival, live performances, the Oshafes meet-and-greet event, the stars*collection! animated series, birthday and anniversary merchandise, new merchandise, and voice packs will also end.

While branch-wide activities will end, the company stated it intends to tailor support individually for each talent. Cover is in ongoing discussions with talents regarding future activities. The company cites sustainability of the branch as the reason for the changes, adding that it came to the decision after numerous business discussions over its future.

Holostars launched in June 2019 with its first generation, which consisted of Miyabi Hanasaki, now-graduated Kira Kagami, Izuru Kanade, Arurandeisu, Rikka, and now-retired talent Yakushiji Suzaku.

The second generation, SunTempo, debuted in December 2019 with Astel Leda, Kishido Temma, and Yukoku Roberu. The third generation, MaFia (previously TriNero), debuted in April 2020 with Shien Kageyama, Aragami Oga, and now-retired talent Kaoru Tsukishita. The fourth generation, UPROAR!!, debuted in March 2022 with Fuma Yatogami, Uyu Utsugi, now-retired talent Gamma Hizaki, and Rio Minase.

The English branch debuted in July 2022 with its first generation, Tempus.