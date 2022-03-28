Cover Corp Announces Debut of hololive Indonesia 3rd Generation, new holostars unit "UPROAR!!"

Cover Corp announced the debut of the third generation of hololive Indonesia talents last Thursday. The Virtual YouTuber (VTuber) unit is based on the "Everyday Hero" theme and consists of three new talents: Vestia Zeta, Kaela Kovalskia, and Kobo Kanaeru. The first to make their streaming debut was Vestia Zeta on Friday, followed by the rest of the talents debuting on subsequent days after that.

hololive has also released a promotional video on the official hololive Indonesia YouTube channel in anticipation of the debut:

Additional details about each talent are listed below:

Vestia Zeta was designed by illustrator Arutera. hololive describes her as:

She is the mysterious 7th recruit of The Secret Archive Unit that has a full license to collect virtual data. Despite her being a promising rookie, who is also known as codename V.7, she turns clumsy when things are not going exactly according to the manual. It was initially a lonely mission to infiltrate the virtual world, but now she had found comfort here. Will this mission end up leading her to a new destiny instead...?

Kaela Kovalskia was designed by Durarara!! character designer and Yozakura Quartet creator Suzuhito Yasuda . hololive describes her as:

After taking over her great blacksmithing teacher's forge, she felt a lack of excitement in her life.📷 So, she decided to be free and depart on a journey to find rare smithing materials, one of which was rumored to be under the building of a certain idol group in town. She also loves challenging herself and has a peculiar taste when it comes to foods!

Kobo Kanaeru was designed by Oregairu illustrator Ponkan8 . hololive describes her as:

A carefree girl who lives in the topmost room of a lighthouse, she is actually the bloodline of the strongest rain shaman in the area. She has great potential to control rain, but she does not like to do it as a task. In order to win back her Rain Master title, she needs to prove to her family that she can keep their rain shaman service afloat. Not only does she have to train daily, but she also needs to adopt some sort of virtual marketing strategy to succeed!

Additionally, Cover Corp also announced the debut of "UPROAR!!", a new unit under the all-male VTuber group holostars, last Tuesday. UPROAR!! consists of four talents: Yatogami Fuma, Utsugi Uyu, Hizaki Gamma, and Minase Rio, and their debut streams will begin from March 29, 2022.

Below is the teaser PV for UPROAR!!:

Additional details about each talent are as follows:

Yatogami Fuma was designed by illustrator sakusya2. holostars describes him as:

I love sweet treats! I love games! I love to chat! A fixer who loves human pastimes. Is also a bit of a clean-freak. Started UPROAR!! upon receiving an odd-job request.

Utsugi Uyu was designed by illustrator yonemuro. holostars describes him as:

The phantom thief infatuated with beauty. Rumor has it "there are treasures only an idol can obtain". He is becoming an idol to get his hands on these treasures.

Hizaki Gamma was designed by illustrator takita. holostars describes him as:

The party animal manga artist who also runs an underground business. He used to think manga was the awesomest, but he realized that singing and dancing idols are also awesome. He is aiming to be the most awesome.

Minase Rio was designed by illustrator KEKI. holostars describes him as:

A ghost who passed away while still determined to be an idol. He spent his early ghost days lazing around until, upon Fuma's invitation, he decided to aim to be an idol once again. He can't deal with ghosts and scary things, himself excluded.

hololive Indonesia, a spinoff group aimed towards the Indonesian audience, launched its first and second generation of talents on April and December 2020 respectively.

The all-male holostars spinoff group debuted its first generation talent in June 2019.

Sources: hololive and holostars official Reddit posts

