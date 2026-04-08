Tenbin Romantic Comedy Anime Presents Spring-Themed Teaser

Anime, about childhood friends reuniting with a surprise, premieres in July

The official website for the television anime of Yu Hibari and illustrator Siso 's Tenkō-saki no Seiso Karen na Bishōjo ga, Mukashi Danshi to Omotte Issho ni Asonda Osananajimi Datta Ken (The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School Was My Childhood Friend Who I Used to Play With Who I Thought was a Boy, or Tenbin for short) light novel series presented the anime's third teaser promotional video and third teaser visual on Wednesday. Both the video and the visual show Haruki going to school at the start of the school year, when the sakura blossoms are in full bloom.

Image via Tenbin anime's website ©雲雀湯/KADOKAWA/ 「てんびん」製作委員会

The tagline in the visual reads, "Another season without you has come around."

©雲雀湯/KADOKAWA/ 「てんびん」製作委員会

The youth romantic comedy story centers on Hayato, who transfers to a high school in the city. There, he is reunited with Haruki, whom Hayato remembers as a boy he used to play with seven years ago. Only, Hayato now realizes that Haruki is actually a girl.

The anime stars:

Chuan Feng Xu (episode director on Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army , Akuma Kun ) is directing the anime, and Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior , Witch Watch ) is overseeing the series scripts. N-Nei Kurahashi is designing the character based on the original novel illustrations by Siso . Daiki Hachimaki is directing the sound, and Ryosuke Nakanishi ( The Devil Is a Part-Timer! , High School DxD ), Naoki Tani ( The Detective Is Already Dead , The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ), and Yuri Morita ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) are composing the music with Pony Canyon producing.

Girl group Dialogue+ performs the opening theme song "Natsu ni Kasanete" (Adding to Summer).

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , and other channels this July. The anime was first announced in September 2023.

Hibari launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Become Novelists") website in 2020. Kadokawa started publishing the series with illustration by Siso in 2021. Kadokawa published the light novel's ninth volume on August 29.

Ōyama launched the manga adaptation on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Dora Dora Flat" website in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in July 2025.

Sources: Tenbin anime's website, Comic Natalie