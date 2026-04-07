Shuten Order Physical Switch, Switch 2 Editions Delayed in N. America

Physical releases delayed from April 23 to April 30

Image courtesy of Spike Chunsoft © 2025 EXNOA LLC/Neilo Inc. Licensed to and Published by Spike Chunsoft

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that Kazutaka Kodaka 's Too Kyo Games company and DMM Games subsidiary EXNOA 's Shuten Order ( Shuten Kyodan ) game are delaying their shipments of the physical editions for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 from April 23 to April 30. The European shipment date of the games will remain the same.

Spike Chunsoft launched the game in English in North America and Europe on September 5 on Nintendo Switch and Steam . A digital deluxe version is available, and the pre-order bonus (for Switch only) was an original prequel novel titled Before the Murders case: Manji Fushicho supervised by Kodaka.

The game launched on September 5 in Japan for Switch and PC via Steam and DMM GAME PLAYER.

Too Kyo Games and DMM Games describes the game's story:

In a religious nation engrossed with apocalyptic ideology, the Founder is found murdered and dismembered... Five adventure games are combined into one, centered around a suspenseful story full of mystery and intrigue.

Kodaka ( Danganronpa, Tribe Nine, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE ), Takumi Nakazawa ( Ever 17 - The Out of Infinity , Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- ), and Takekuni Kitayama ( Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE , Danganronpa Kirigiri ) wrote the game's story. simadoriru ( Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE , The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- ) drew the illustrations, and Masafumi Takada ( Danganronpa series, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE , The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- ) composed the music.

Source: Press release