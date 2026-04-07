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Alien Books Licenses Badducks, 'Akatsubaki,' Kill Logger Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Alien Books has licensed Toryumon Takeda's Badducks, Mita Rokuju's "Akatsubaki," and Natsumi Inoue and Keita Sugaware's Kill Logger manga for release in late 2026.
Title: Badducks
Author: Toryumon Takeda
Release Date: Fall 2026
Summary: The next series to be released as part of Alien's growing manga library, BADDUCKS by mangaka Toryumon Takeda is a fantasy story with sci-fi elements that follows Morgan Gray, a man who sold his organs to pay off a debt and underwent an experiment to become a powerful cyborg. After being forced into servitude by the mob, Morgan meets a desperate lady named Lisa and together they escape along with a briefcase full of stolen money... and a baby! The unlikely trio must survive a life on-the-run from the dangerous criminals that are hunting them down.
Title: "Akatsubaki"
Author: Mita Rokuju
Release Date: November 17
Summary: A one-shot BL historical drama for the ages!
"It's a promise, we'll meet again."
Many years ago, Sakichi found a strange demon baby abandoned in the woods. He decided to raise him and gave him a name, Aka. When the child grew, he returned to his habitat, but Sakichi never forgot him. Years later, their cursed reunion finds them as a desperate man and a demon. Their relationship should be impossible, but the attraction is inevitable. And when they both succumb to their passions, they'll put in motion a tragic series of events that will dye the untouched snow bloody red.
Mita Rokuju presents a heart-wrenching, passionate romance between a human and a demon that displays the warmth and frustration of two men who don't share a common language, but find a way to share their feelings and their bodies.
Title: Kill Logger
Authors: Keita Sugaware (story), Natsumi Inoue (art)
Release Date: October 20
Summary: The blood-stained truth can't be hidden…
Hiromu Morinaga has lived through the unspeakable. Traumatized since witnessing the murder of his parents, the high school student is cursed with a haunting ability:
He can now see the terrified faces of victims on the backs of the murderers he encounters. When transfer student Yuzuka Kohaku arrives, a staggering number of ghosts cling to her back. This mysterious girl may be an unstoppable killer!