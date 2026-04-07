Alien Books Licenses Badducks, 'Akatsubaki,' Kill Logger Manga

Publisher releases Badducks in fall, "Akatsubaki" on November 17, Kill Logger on October 20

Alien Books has licensed Toryumon Takeda 's Badducks , Mita Rokuju's "Akatsubaki," and Natsumi Inoue and Keita Sugaware's Kill Logger manga for release in late 2026.

Image via Alien Books © Toryumon Takeda, Alien Books

Title: Badducks

Author: Toryumon Takeda

Release Date: Fall 2026

Summary: The next series to be released as part of Alien's growing manga library, BADDUCKS by mangaka Toryumon Takeda is a fantasy story with sci-fi elements that follows Morgan Gray, a man who sold his organs to pay off a debt and underwent an experiment to become a powerful cyborg. After being forced into servitude by the mob, Morgan meets a desperate lady named Lisa and together they escape along with a briefcase full of stolen money... and a baby! The unlikely trio must survive a life on-the-run from the dangerous criminals that are hunting them down.

Image via Alien Books © Mita Rokuju, Alien Books

Title: "Akatsubaki"

Author: Mita Rokuju

Release Date: November 17

Summary: A one-shot BL historical drama for the ages!

"It's a promise, we'll meet again."

Many years ago, Sakichi found a strange demon baby abandoned in the woods. He decided to raise him and gave him a name, Aka. When the child grew, he returned to his habitat, but Sakichi never forgot him. Years later, their cursed reunion finds them as a desperate man and a demon. Their relationship should be impossible, but the attraction is inevitable. And when they both succumb to their passions, they'll put in motion a tragic series of events that will dye the untouched snow bloody red.

Mita Rokuju presents a heart-wrenching, passionate romance between a human and a demon that displays the warmth and frustration of two men who don't share a common language, but find a way to share their feelings and their bodies.





Image via Alien Books © Keita Sugaware, Natsumi Inoue, Alien Books

Title: Kill Logger

Authors: Keita Sugaware (story), Natsumi Inoue (art)

Release Date: October 20

Summary: The blood-stained truth can't be hidden…

Hiromu Morinaga has lived through the unspeakable. Traumatized since witnessing the murder of his parents, the high school student is cursed with a haunting ability:

He can now see the terrified faces of victims on the backs of the murderers he encounters. When transfer student Yuzuka Kohaku arrives, a staggering number of ghosts cling to her back. This mysterious girl may be an unstoppable killer!