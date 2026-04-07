Manaka the Human and the Slaughter Robot Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Series debuted on January 27

Image via Shonen Jump+'s X/Twitter account © Nao Iori, 2019 Shueisha Inc.

Nao Iori 's Manaka the Human and the Slaughter Robot ( Satsuriku Robo to Hito no Manaka ) manga revealed in its seventh chapter on Tuesday that the series will end in the next chapter on April 21.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

For the future her parents expect of her, Yui, a high school student, spends each day with machine-like precision. But one day, she meets a fearless girl with a body that's half robot… Winner of the “Serialization Audition 2022” Grand Prize! A story of two girls: a girl who seems like a robot, and a robot who seems almost human.

Iori launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform on January 27.

Iori won Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ Serialization Audition contest with a version of the series in 2022.

Source: Shonen Jump+