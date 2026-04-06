Generative AI chatbot on X was confused about Fate/Grand Order's latest collaboration

Mistranslation strikes Grok, the generative AI chatbot that xAI has deployed on the X (formerly Twitter ) service. The Fate/Grand Order game announced a collaboration with the Witch on the Holy Night visual novel on its X account for the United States on Saturday. However, Japanese followers of the account were quick to notice the post was mistranslated in Japanese by Grok. The title Witch on the Holy Night was mistranslated as Puella Magi Madoka Magica .

Image via blog.esuteru.com

Now we are celebrating the Puella Magi Madoka Magica × Fate/Grand Order “Grail War, Night Entrusted to a Magical Girl”! We are running a login bonus. Log in once a day by 4/19 to earn up to Golden Fruit x3 and Silver Fruit x18!

ANN confirmed Grok's Japanese translation was mistranslated. As of press time, it has been corrected:

Image via x.com

We're celebrating the Witch on the Holy Night × Fate/Grand Order Collaboration Event with a Release Celebration Login Bonus. Log in once a day by 4/19 to earn up to Golden Fruit x3 and Silver Fruit x18!

As of press time, the post has received 15 comments, all in Japanese and generally critical of Grok's mistranslation, and over 1,000 reposts. One user suggested the possible reason for the mistranslation comes from the holiday Walpurgis Night being celebrated on April 30, and it generally being associated with Puella Magi Madoka Magica . A cursory look at the quote-reposts shows a similar pattern of commenters pointing out the mistranslation, with screenshots of the mistaken text.

This is not the first time Grok has had issues with mistranslations. A January 27 article by Indian news agency New Delhi Television (NDTV) reported the AI assistant “wrongly translated a diplomatic post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, turning a routine message of goodwill into a politically charged statement about the Maldives.” The article further noted Modi said in his X post:

I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to you on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of India. We will continue to work together for the benefit of the people of both countries. I wish all the people of the Maldives a future filled with prosperity and happiness.

However, Grok mistranslated the prime minister's post as:

Sukuriyya, Raayithun Majlis. India's 77th Independence Day celebrations were held in the Maldives, and the Maldivian government participated in the event. This Sukuriya government has also been involved in the anti-India campaigns of the people. Even in the two anti-India campaigns, they have been at the forefront of the protests.

NDTV stated Groks translation not only mistranslated Republic Day as Independence Day, but also “inserted politically sensitive claims about the Maldivian government being involved in 'anti-India campaigns,'” raising concerns of Indian-Maldives diplomatic relations.