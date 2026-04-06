Interest
McDonald's Japan Teases Gundam's Return to Menu
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
McDonald's Japan teased a new collaboration with the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise on Sunday. The fast food chain posted a short video with Gundam characters Lalah Sune (voiced by Saori Hayami), Amuro Ray (Tōru Furuya), and Char Aznable (Shūichi Ikeda) saying “What is it? It's coming!”, “Is that…a new burger”, and “I can see it. I can see it, too” respectively. The captions states, “That voice…it can't be!”
この声・・・まさか！ pic.twitter.com/vCVlyzUOd5— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) April 5, 2026
The McDonald's Japan then released an image featuring the silhouettes of Lalah, Amuro, and Char with the caption “___ launch!”
Update: McDonald's Japan just posted a new teaser image on Tuesday with the tagline, "Congrats on the 47th anniversary." The first Mobile Suit Gundam anime premiered on April 7, 1979.
:
47周年おめでとう pic.twitter.com/oJvK6asVdJ— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) April 7, 2026
McDonald's Japan previously collaborated with the Gundam franchise in June 2022. The collaboration featured Char with four burgers (some themed with red teriyaki sauce or three times the beef) and red carbonated McFizz and McFloat drinks.
Sources: McDonald's Japan's X/Twitter account, (link 2) via Hachima Kikō
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