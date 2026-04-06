McDonald's Japan Teases Gundam's Return to Menu

This is no Happy Meal, boy! No Happy Meal!

McDonald's Japan teased a new collaboration with the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise on Sunday. The fast food chain posted a short video with Gundam characters Lalah Sune (voiced by Saori Hayami ), Amuro Ray ( Tōru Furuya ), and Char Aznable ( Shūichi Ikeda ) saying “What is it? It's coming!”, “Is that…a new burger”, and “I can see it. I can see it, too” respectively. The captions states, “That voice…it can't be!”

The McDonald's Japan then released an image featuring the silhouettes of Lalah, Amuro, and Char with the caption “___ launch!”

Image via x.com ©創通・サンライズ

Update: McDonald's Japan just posted a new teaser image on Tuesday with the tagline, "Congrats on the 47th anniversary." The first Mobile Suit Gundam anime premiered on April 7, 1979.

McDonald's Japan previously collaborated with the Gundam franchise in June 2022. The collaboration featured Char with four burgers (some themed with red teriyaki sauce or three times the beef) and red carbonated McFizz and McFloat drinks.