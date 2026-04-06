Dan Da Dan Manga Gets Stage Play

Stage play runs in Tokyo, Osaka in August-September

A new official website and X/Twitter account opened on Tuesday to announce that Yukinobu Tatsu 's DAN DA DAN "paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" manga is getting a stage play adaptation in Tokyo and Osaka this August and September.

Image via Dan Da Dan stage play's website © 龍幸伸／集英社 ©舞台「ダンダダン」製作委員会

Imagine Ito of Umebо̄ is directing the play. Shinjiro Kameda is writing the script. Ryō Konishi is composing the music.

The announcement marks the fifth anniversary of the manga's serialization.

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both publish the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Ghosts, monsters, aliens, teen romance, battles...and the kitchen sink! This series has it all! Takakura, an occult maniac who doesn't believe in ghosts, and Ayase, a girl who doesn't believe in aliens, try to overcome their differences when they encounter the paranormal! This manga is out of this world!

Tatsu serializes the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service. Shueisha shipped the 23rd compiled book volume on April 3. Viz Media also publishes the series physically. Viz shipped the 17th volume on February 3, and will ship the 18th volume on Tuesday.

The manga won an award at the 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards in January.

The anime adaptation's first season premiered in Japan in October 2024 on TBS and MBS 's Super Animeism TURBO programming block. Netflix , Crunchyroll , and Hulu streamed the anime worldwide. The season had 12 episodes. The second season debuted on television in July 2025 and aired on MBS and TBS in the "Super Animeism Turbo" programming block. Crunchyroll , Netflix , and Hulu are streaming the series. The second season ended last September with its 12th episode.

The third season of the anime will premiere in 2027.