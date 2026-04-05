Oshi no Ko's April Fool's Day Joke Becomes Reality

Kana Arima is now a pirate captain

It's real! The Oshi no Ko franchise announced on Thursday that a collaboration between character Kana Arima and the Hakone Pirate Ship tourist attraction has come to fruition. Kana Arima is now the captain of the ship in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture. (There are actually three floating, seafaring — or rather, lakefaring — "pirate" ships in Lake Ashi.) The area around Lake Ashi will also host several events during the collaboration between April 2 and May 31.

Image via x.com ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Those who purchase a ticket to board the ship will receive an acrylic keychain. The ship also sports an original illustration and pirate flag. An autograph board is on display within the ship, and passengers will receive a copy of the April Fool's Day extra issue of the Oshi no Ko DAILY NEWS newspaper.

Image via www.hakonenavi.jp ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会 Image via www.hakonenavi.jp ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会 Image via www.hakonenavi.jp ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

The ship's Pirate Galley serves the Jeweled Jelly Soda Garnet collaboration drink. The stores Ashinoko Chaya (Thursdays only), Chaya Honjin Hotoriya, and Togen Port Shop offer an acrylic stand, sticker, clear card, and pin. The Jeweled Jelly Soda Garnet collaboration drink is 950 yen, the acrylic stand is 1,650 yen, and sticker, clear card, and pin are 660 yen each (about US$6, US$10, and US$4 respectively).

Image via www.hakonenavi.jp ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Oshi no Ko initially teased Kana Arima becoming the captain of the pirate ship on April 1, and told readers to check the gag article for more details. While it began as an apparent April Fool's Day joke, this is confidently no longer the case.