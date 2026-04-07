Heads of Japan, France Trade Dragon Ball's Kamehameha

French embassy also joins the fun

April Fool's Day 2026 was full of all sorts of jokes on social media. But if someone told you Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and France's President Emmanuel Macron performed Dragon Ball 's Kamehameha move on April 1, would you believe it? Well, it's no joke. At Takaichi's prompting, the two heads of state performed the maneuver during a joint news conference in Japan. Macron posted the moment on social media:

Not to be left out of the fun, the French Embassy of Japan posted a photo of the staff performing the Kamehameha on April 3, in honor of the president's visit to Japan and friendly diplomatic relations:

Image via x.com

Macron is no stranger to showing his appreciation for Dragon Ball . Following the passing of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama in 2024, the President of France posted an illustration he received from Toriyama, featuring Dragon Ball protagonist Son Goku and villain Majin Buu. In his caption, the president wrote, “To Akira Toriyama and his millions of fans who grew up with him.”

À Akira Toriyama et ses millions de passionnés qui ont grandi avec lui.



鳥山明と何百万もの彼の愛好家へ。 pic.twitter.com/0AAvVxUuj6 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 8, 2024