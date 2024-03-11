The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama's Death II

Nothing but love and respect from around the world for the late manga creator

People from around the world have paid their respects to the legendary manga creator Akira Toriyama , who tragically died on March 1. Following Toriyama's death, fans around the world have posted their condolences, respects, and tributes on social media. Many are by established creatives, but if you dig a little deeper, you'll find lesser-known authors, scholars, anime producers, celebrities, people on the fringes of the manga and anime industry, and even world leaders and governments. All the messages are touching and may bring a tear to your eye. Get a tissue ready, 'cause the tears may overflow.

bobobo (adult manga author):

When I was in elementary school, I copied Dragon Ball and learned the joy of drawing.

I hope you will rest in peace.

Brianne Drouhard :

RIP Toriyama and thank you for inspiring and sharing your art and stories with us.

Emmanuel Macron (President of France):

À Akira Toriyama et ses millions de passionnés qui ont grandi avec lui.



鳥山明と何百万もの彼の愛好家へ。

To Akira Toriyama and his millions of fans who grew up with him.

Enrico Croce (Editor at SMAC!):

Akira Toriyama-sensei has passed away. I can't believe it...

My first manga purchase was this edition of DB vol.14.

Without him and Tetsuo Hara-sensei, my passion for manga and Japan wouldn't be the same.

Without him and Tetsuo Hara-sensei, my passion for manga and Japan wouldn't be the same.

Thank you for inspiring so many over the years.

The Foreign Ministry of El Salvador released a statement on Saturday, extending sincere condolences to Toriyama's family, friends, and to the people and government of Japan. Part of the foreign ministry's message says: "In the face of this irreparable loss, our nation recognizes Toriyama's invaluable contribution to the world of manga and popular culture. His iconic works have marked several generations of Salvadorans and inspired artists, captivating millions of readers and viewers around the world.

His legacy will live on in the hearts of his fans and in the history of manga."

El Salvador se une al luto por la partida del reconocido artista Akira Toriyama, creador de Dragon Ball.



El Salvador se une al luto por la partida del reconocido artista Akira Toriyama, creador de Dragon Ball.

Ante esta irreparable pérdida, nuestra nación reconoce la invaluable contribución de Toriyama al mundo del manga y la cultura popular.

Fukudada (adult manga author):

When I decided manga would be my profession, the people whose styles I specifically wanted to incorporate (you could even call it plagiarize) were Akira Toriyama , Masakazu Katsura , and Moo.Nenpei (titles omitted). From Toriyama-sensei, it might not just be his art style, but manga itself.

I was shocked when Android 18 first appeared.

I've never seen character design like that. I was like, "You still have that in your back pocket?"

Hiro Mashima ( Fairy Tail ):

Without Toriyama-sensei, I would not have become a manga author. Such a loss.

Hiromitsu Takeda ( Maken-Ki! ):

It can't be...why...I'm sure everyone around the world is shocked...

When I was in elementary school, I admired the drawings of Dragon Ball and copied them, which was the reason I started drawing manga...I pray he rests in peace.

Kentarō Yabuki ( To Love Ru ):

長文ですが

心の整理をつけるためにも

個人的な想いを綴らせてください。



少年の頃、転校が多く

1人になりがちな僕でしたが

ドラゴンボールの話題をキッカケにすれば

どこでも新しい友だちができました。



鳥山先生のイラストをたくさん模写して

マンガを描く楽しさを知りました。… pic.twitter.com/G5oK8Xf0O8 — 矢吹健太朗 Info (@yabuki_info) March 8, 2024

This is a long post, but I would like to write down my personal thoughts to help clear my mind.

When I was a boy, I often changed schools and was alone quite a bit. But once I started talking about Dragon Ball , I was able to make new friends everywhere.

I learned the joy of drawing manga by copying many of Toriyama-sensei's illustrations. I was hooked on both Dragon Quest and Chrono Trigger , too.

The first time a drawing of mine appeared in Jump was on a postcard project for Dragon Ball readers. I think that gave me confidence and led me to submit my work for the Manga Award several years later.

I didn't have the chance to meet him in person, but even if I had had the chance, I might have been too scared to get close to him...that's how much I admired him.

The illustrations and kind comments he drew for ToLOVE's 10th anniversary are treasures that will last a lifetime.

You created many happy memories in my life and in everyone's life.Thank you very much, Toriyama-sensei.

I hope that someday I will meet you wearing a halo on your head...

I pray that your soul may rest in peace.

Masanori Morita ( Rookies ):

The autograph board had been displayed naked until I framed it for the first time when I built a new workplace six years ago, so it was completely bleached by the sun.

When I was a second year high school student, I received this at a party when I received an honorable mention for the Tezuka Prize.

The words he included gave me the most encouragement.

Thank you very much!

I got a series!

Max Andrade (Brazilian comic author):

Vou te amar por toda minha vida ❤️

I will love you all my life ❤️

Merrivius (Finnish comic author):

Sad to hear about Toriyama's passing. His art was one of the biggest influences to me when I was growing up.



I was also working on a short Dragon Ball Z inspired comic on the side, I need to finish it in his honor.

In the meantime, here's some Gokus... pic.twitter.com/zP8Efp2H7C — Merrivius (@merrivius) March 8, 2024

Mifune Seijiro (adult manga author):

How much of an influence did Akira Toriyama have on Japanese manga, anime, games, and, indeed, the world? I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Minako Uchida :

I feel like I live in a world where Akira Toriyama 's works are always in front of me.

R.I.P.

Mitsuru Miura ( The Kabocha Wine ):

Without a doubt, he is a great talent who spread "MANGA" throughout the world… What a shame.



Manga author Akira Toriyama dies at age 68, known for works such as DRAGON BALL

Nate Ming:

Akira Toriyama drawing motorcycles is one of my favorite things about Dragon Ball

Naoki Urasawa ( Monster , 20th Century Boys ):

When I read the first chapter of Dr. Slump in Shonen Jump , I thought, "Wow, this person will take manga to a different level.'' Akira Toriyama has since achieved an extraordinary feat.

I wanted to meet you once and listen to your story. It is such a shame.

I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Roland Kelts (Scholar):

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball was the first-ever manga series officially licensed and published outside of Japan in 1992.

Salvatore Pascarella (Italian comic author):

1994

7 years old

Junior TV

That day you opened the doors to a great and wonderful adventure.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Sensei.

Sensha Yoshida ( Utsurun Desu ):

Of course I liked Dragon Ball , but I also loved reading Toriyama Akira no Hetappi Manga Kenkyuujho as a reference book when I debuted…

I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart and pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Shōko Nakagawa (Alena in Dragon Quest Heroes , Oracle Fish in Dragon Ball Super ):

It's so sudden I can't believe it.

Akira Toriyama -sensei created many anime and has fans all over the world, and I was one of them.

I grew up with Dragon Ball and Dragon Quest .

The excitement, characters, and the world created from the lines Akira Toriyama drew is unparalled and I don't want to believe this world-famous treasure will be lost.

Oracle Fish, Princess Alena, I was given the opportunity to voice them, and I was able to meet [Toriyama] and express my thanks and gratitude to him in person. I can't hold back my emotions, he's just too great.

His achievements in creating a revolution in the history of manga and anime throughout the world is a treasure to humanity. I believe as long as the earth exists Akira Toriyama 's works will be handed down in human history forever as a pioneer who had a great influence on media around the world.

I am truly sorry to hear of his sudden death.

I sincerely pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Taichi Shimizu (former bodybuilder):

鳥山明先生、ドラゴンボールが私の人生でした。

有難う御座いました。

心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。



Mr. Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball was my life.

Thank you very much.

Mr. Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball was my life.

Thank you very much.

I pray that he rests in peace.

Takehiko Inoue ( Slam Dunk ):

なかなか受け止めきれない。



I just can't accept it.

Thank you, Toriyama-sensei.

I just can't accept it.

Thank you, Toriyama-sensei.

Tatsuya Endō ( SPY×FAMILY ):

If it weren't for Toriyama-sensei, I probably wouldn't have aimed to become a manga author.

Even now, when I think of "the reader's perspective," I always think of myself as a child, excitedly looking forward to Dragon Ball every week.



Thank you very much for all your wonderful works.

I sincerely pray you soul will rest in peace Toriyama-sensei.

Yasuhiro Nightow ( Trigun ):

I guess I should work… It is the effort of those who have been influenced to continue making at least one thing.

Yasuyuki Tsurugi ( Farming Life in Another World ):

I was a member of the Akira Toriyama Preservation Society (fan club)…How unfortunate…

Yoshihiro Watanabe (assistant producer of BEASTARS ):

Toriyama-sensei thank you.

Yoshiyuki Nishi ( Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ):

鳥山先生、手塚賞受賞の際は優しいお言葉をいただき、ほんとうにありがとうございました。デザインセンス、キャラ作り、お仕事の全てを心底、尊敬しておりました。心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。 — 西 義之 (@nishiyoshiyuki) March 8, 2024

Toriyama-sensei, thank you very much for your kind words when I received the Tezuka Prize. I deeply respected his design sense, character creation, and work. I pray for your soul from the bottom of my heart.

Yūsuke Murata ( One-Punch Man ):

There were many things I could only receive from Toriyama-sensei. I humbly pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Aoashi manga creator Yūgo Kobayashi posted a drawing of Goku on Twitter , accompanied by the message: "Because Dragon Ball existed, I was able to go to school even when it wasn't fun. You are my hero, you are my Goku. Toriyama-sensei, thank you so much."

Famed manga creator Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68. His family held a private funeral.

Toriyama began his first serialized manga, Dr. Slump , in 1980, and it inspired two television anime and multiple films. Toriyama followed it up with Dragon Ball , which ran from 1984 to 1995, and is still inspiring manga and anime sequels and spinoffs today. The manga's Dragon Ball anime adaptation, its sequel Dragon Ball Z , and its other numerous sequels and anime films are equally as well-known as the manga, and its hero Goku has become a character known throughout the world.

Toriyama is also well-known as the character designer for the Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger , and Blue Dragon games.