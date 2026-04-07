Live-Action One Piece Series Gets Animated LEGO Special

One Piece is no stranger to LEGO, with multiple official LEGO sets available for fans to recreate Eiichiro Oda 's long-running pirate saga. But the series is about to land on new shores with Netflix 's latest announcement of a two-part "Lego One Piece " animated special that will stream on the service on September 29. Netflix and the official YouTube channel for the One Piece franchise streamed a trailer:

English

Japanese

The special will retell the first two seasons of the live-action One Piece series in animated LEGO glory. As the trailer reveals, LEGO Usopp, the bravest and most truthful of the Straw Hats, will regale the crew's epic tales to LEGO Chopper, who is just screaming to be purchased by kids and adults alike (aww, just look at him!).

Atomic Cartoons ( Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends ) is producing the special in collaboration with Shueisha and The Lego Group . Tom Hyndman serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Series creator Oda is also listed as an executive producer alongside LEGO's Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, and Lars Danielsen, and Tomorrow Studios ' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements .

The first batch of LEGO One Piece sets shipped last August.

The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. One Piece: Into the Grand Line , the second live-action season, debuted on Netflix on March 10. The first two episodes played in over 200 theaters in Canada, the United States, and Japan on the same day.

The third live-action season will premiere in 2027 under the name One Piece : The Battle of Alabasta .