Live-Action One Piece Season 3 Premieres in 2027

Netflix announced on Tuesday that the third live-action season based on Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga will premiere in 2027 under the name One Piece : The Battle of Alabasta .

The third season has previously cast Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, and Daisy Head ( Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Shadow and Bone ) as Miss Doublefinger.

Ian Stokes and Joe Tracz are co-showrunners, writers and executive producers for the third season.

Image via live-action One Piece series' X/Twitter account © Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Netflix

, the second live-action season debuted onon March 10. The first two episodes played in over 200 theaters in Canada, the United States, and Japan on the same day.

The second season began production in July 2024. As series creator Oda previously stated, the second season covers the story up to the Drum Island arc. This includes Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

The second season added Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joined the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda served as executive producer. Owens announced in March 2025 he was leaving the show after production on season 2 ended to work on his mental health.

The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. The series won awards for "Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program" and "Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Program" at The 3rd Annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.