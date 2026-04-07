'As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill' Season 3's New Video Reveals Updated Staff, Fall Debut

The official website for the television anime of Miraijin A 's (also known as Jinei Mirai's) As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World ( Tensei Kizoku Kantei Sukiru de Nariagaru - Jakushō Ryōchi o Uketsuidanode, Yūshūna Jinzai o Fuyashite Itara, Saikyō Ryōchi ni Natteta ) light novel series revealed on Tuesday the first promotional video, first key visual, returning cast and staff members, and fall premiere of the anime's third season.

The anime's third season will debut this fall on the "Agaru Anime" programming block on CBC , TBS , and 26 other affiliated channels.

Takao Kato ( To Love-Ru , Zoids ) returns to direct the third season at Studio Mother . Daisuke Ōhigashi , who wrote episode scripts for the previous seasons, is now overseeing the series scripts, replacing Yasuhiro Nakanishi . Yūko Yahiro ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is also back to design the characters, and Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale ) returns to compose the music.

Returning cast members include:

Kodansha USA Publishing has licensed Inoue's manga adaptation and light novel series (under its Vertical imprint). The company describes the story:

One day when leaving work, Ars Louvent dies and is reborn as a weak aristocrat in another world. Using his “Appraisal” skill, which lets him see the stats of others, he recruits the best people to his side in order to turn his country's fortunes around. Based on a hit light novel with over 30 million online views in Japan!

The first anime season premiered in April 2024 as the debut series for the new "Agaru Anime" programming block on CBC , TBS , and 26 other affiliated networks.

The second season premiered in Japan in September 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The light novel series debuted in October 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website. Kodansha publishes the light novel series with illustrations by jimmy. The manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket in June 2020.