As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Light Novel Series Gets TV Anime

Promo video, visual, cast, staff unveiled for 2024 anime

The official Twitter account for author Miraijin A (also known as Jinei Mirai) and illustrator jimmy 's As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World ( Tensei Kizoku Kantei Sukiru de Nariagaru - Jakushō Ryōchi o Uketsuidanode, Yūshūna Jinzai o Fuyashite Itara, Saikyō Ryōchi ni Natteta ) light novel series announced on Tuesday that the series is getting a television anime in 2024. An official website opened to unveil the first promotional video, visual, cast, and staff:

©未来人A・講談社／鑑定スキルで成り上がる製作委員会

The cast includes:

Natsumi Fujiwara as Ars Louvent

©未来人A・講談社／鑑定スキルで成り上がる製作委員会

Taito Ban as Ritsu Muses

©未来人A・講談社／鑑定スキルで成り上がる製作委員会

Narumi Kaho as Charlotte Wraith

©未来人A・講談社／鑑定スキルで成り上がる製作委員会

Miho Okasaki as Rosell Kischa

©未来人A・講談社／鑑定スキルで成り上がる製作委員会

Takao Kato ( To Love-Ru , Zoids ) is directing the anime at Studio Mother . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is handling the series composition. Yūko Yahiro ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is designing the characters. Toshiki Kameyama ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is the sound director. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale ) is composing the music.

Series' illustrator jimmy drew an illustration to commemorate the anime's announcement:

©未来人A・講談社／鑑定スキルで成り上がる製作委員会

Natsumi Inoue , who draws the series' manga adaptation, also shared an illustration:

©未来人A・講談社／鑑定スキルで成り上がる製作委員会

Kodansha USA has licensed Inoue's manga adaptation and light novel series (under its Vertical imprint). The company describes the story:

One day when leaving work, Ars Louvent dies and is reborn as a weak aristocrat in another world. Using his “Appraisal” skill, which lets him see the stats of others, he recruits the best people to his side in order to turn his country's fortunes around. Based on a hit light novel with over 30 million online views in Japan!

The light novel series debuted in October 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website. Kodansha released the fourth novel in the series on December 2. The manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket in June 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on Tuesday.