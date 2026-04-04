Japan's Iconic Licca-chan Doll Makes American Debut

Japanese toy company Takara Tomy confirmed this week that its iconic doll brand Licca-chan is making her American debut.

Image via Licca-chan's website ©TOMY

Takara Tomy unveiled the U.S. lineup, which includes Sanrio 's Kuromi, My Melody, and Hello Kitty collaboration dolls; the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Detective Conan anime's collaboration dolls; and the Kimono, Otonappo, Sailor Marine, and Sailors Jacket dolls.

Licca LD-11 Kuromi Image via Licca-chan's website ©TOMY ©2026 SANRIO CO., LTD. Licca LD-28 My Melody Image via Licca-chan's website ©TOMY ©2026 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Petit Licca Hello Kitty and Friends Image via Licca-chan's website ©TOMY ©2026 SANRIO CO., LTD. Licca Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Image via Licca-chan's website ©TOMY ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren”Project

Licca LD-330 Kimono Image via Licca-chan's website ©TOMY LD-10 Otonappo Licca Image via Licca-chan's website ©TOMY

Licca Detective Conan Conan Edogawa Style Image via Licca-chan's website ©TOMY ©Gosho Aoyama/1996, 2026 Shogakukan, YTV, TMS Licca Detective Conan Phantom Thief style Image via Licca-chan's website ©TOMY ©Gosho Aoyama/1996, 2026 Shogakukan, YTV, TMS

Licca Retro Licca Sailors Marine Fahsion Image via Licca-chan's website ©TOMY Licca Retro Licca Sailors Jacket Fahsion Image via Licca-chan's website ©TOMY

Licca-chan's YouTube channel streamed a video highlighting 55 years of the doll for her 55th anniversary in late March 2022.

Takara Tomy released the first Licca-chan doll in 1967, and Miyako Maki, Leiji Matsumoto 's wife and an award-winning manga creator in her own right, drew the art for the original launch. Takara Tomy states, "Over the years, we have continued to introduce new looks that reflect the trends of each era and the aspirations of young fans." Takara Tomy has made crossover Licca dolls for Madoka Magica , Hatsune Miku, and other hit properties.