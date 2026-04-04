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Japan's Iconic Licca-chan Doll Makes American Debut

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
With crossovers with Frieren, Detective Conan, Sanrio characters

Japanese toy company Takara Tomy confirmed this week that its iconic doll brand Licca-chan is making her American debut.

licca-chan-us-debut-01
Image via Licca-chan's website
©TOMY

Takara Tomy unveiled the U.S. lineup, which includes Sanrio's Kuromi, My Melody, and Hello Kitty collaboration dolls; the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Detective Conan anime's collaboration dolls; and the Kimono, Otonappo, Sailor Marine, and Sailors Jacket dolls.

licca-chan-us-debut-02
Licca LD-11 Kuromi
Image via Licca-chan's website
©TOMY ©2026 SANRIO CO., LTD.
licca-chan-us-debut-03
Licca LD-28 My Melody
Image via Licca-chan's website
©TOMY ©2026 SANRIO CO., LTD.
licca-chan-us-debut-04
Petit Licca Hello Kitty and Friends
Image via Licca-chan's website
©TOMY ©2026 SANRIO CO., LTD.
licca-chan-us-debut-05
Licca Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Image via Licca-chan's website
©TOMY ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren”Project
licca-chan-us-debut-06
Licca LD-330 Kimono
Image via Licca-chan's website
©TOMY
licca-chan-us-debut-07
LD-10 Otonappo Licca
Image via Licca-chan's website
©TOMY
licca-chan-us-debut-08
Licca Detective Conan Conan Edogawa Style
Image via Licca-chan's website
©TOMY ©Gosho Aoyama/1996, 2026 Shogakukan, YTV, TMS
licca-chan-us-debut-09
Licca Detective Conan Phantom Thief style
Image via Licca-chan's website
©TOMY ©Gosho Aoyama/1996, 2026 Shogakukan, YTV, TMS
licca-chan-us-debut-10
Licca Retro Licca Sailors Marine Fahsion
Image via Licca-chan's website
©TOMY
licca-chan-us-debut-11
Licca Retro Licca Sailors Jacket Fahsion
Image via Licca-chan's website
©TOMY

Licca-chan's YouTube channel streamed a video highlighting 55 years of the doll for her 55th anniversary in late March 2022.

Takara Tomy released the first Licca-chan doll in 1967, and Miyako Maki, Leiji Matsumoto's wife and an award-winning manga creator in her own right, drew the art for the original launch. Takara Tomy states, "Over the years, we have continued to introduce new looks that reflect the trends of each era and the aspirations of young fans." Takara Tomy has made crossover Licca dolls for Madoka Magica, Hatsune Miku, and other hit properties.

Sources: Licca-chan's website (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5, link 6, link 7, link 8, link 9, link 10, link 11) and YouTube channel

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