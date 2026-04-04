Interest
Japan's Iconic Licca-chan Doll Makes American Debut
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japanese toy company Takara Tomy confirmed this week that its iconic doll brand Licca-chan is making her American debut.
Takara Tomy unveiled the U.S. lineup, which includes Sanrio's Kuromi, My Melody, and Hello Kitty collaboration dolls; the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Detective Conan anime's collaboration dolls; and the Kimono, Otonappo, Sailor Marine, and Sailors Jacket dolls.
Licca-chan's YouTube channel streamed a video highlighting 55 years of the doll for her 55th anniversary in late March 2022.
Takara Tomy released the first Licca-chan doll in 1967, and Miyako Maki, Leiji Matsumoto's wife and an award-winning manga creator in her own right, drew the art for the original launch. Takara Tomy states, "Over the years, we have continued to introduce new looks that reflect the trends of each era and the aspirations of young fans." Takara Tomy has made crossover Licca dolls for Madoka Magica, Hatsune Miku, and other hit properties.
Sources: Licca-chan's website (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5, link 6, link 7, link 8, link 9, link 10, link 11) and YouTube channel