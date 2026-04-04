Yen Press Licenses Fate Rewinder, Fate/Prototype: Fragments of Sky Silver, 6 More Manga

Yen Press announced on Saturday at Sakura-Con that it has licensed the following manga for release in English. Yen Press will debut all the below titles in October 2026:

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Fate Rewinder: All Great Feats Require Time

Title:Creator:Summary: Meet the Spacetime Strategic Enforcement Unit, an organization dedicated to rescuing people from terrible destinies and tragic deaths. The unit's nickname, “The Fate Rewinders,” is well earned—armed with Retry Eyes, micro–time machines implanted in their eye sockets, agents of the SSEU are equipped to stick around until they solve the case, whether that means trying once, twice, or ten thousand times!

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Fate/Prototype : Fragments of Sky Silver

Fate/Prototype : Sōgin no Fragments

Title:Creator:(art),(original story),(original story)Summary: Tokyo, 1991. Seven mages gather to summon seven heroes from history, myth, and legend to do battle in a great ritual. The last ones standing will obtain the Holy Grail—a font of limitless power said to be able to grant any wish. One such Master is Manaka Sajou, a young maiden with immense expectations placed on her. But when she lays eyes on the one she summons, what she sees is not her Servant but the fairy tale prince of her dreams!

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Ryū no Gakkō wa Yama no Ue

Ryōko Kui

Title:Creator:Summary: A hero moves back in with their parents, a middle school angel is stressed about entering high school, and a centaur finds work pulling a cart. From, author of, comes a collection of fantastic tales where the extraordinary is just another part of ordinary daily life!

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In Such a Small World

Kakumo Chiisaki Sekai nite

Title:Creator:Summary: Sometimes love doesn't happen in a flash or a bang or a sparkle of fireworks. From time to time, it's a culmination of all the little, ordinary moments of perfectly average days— that seems to be the story of Sui Onodera's life. More specifically, it changed for the better when Sui's rather attractive neighbor knocked on the door to retrieve his incredibly adorable puppers, Tino, from the balcony! And so, romance with a handsome heart-throb blossoms in such a small world...

From the author of the bittersweet coming-of-age love story featuring all kinds of furry and not-so-furry zodiac animals, Fruits Basket , Natsuki Takaya presents a new mini-series featuring not only a cute couple but another furry friend...!

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Elden Ring: Become Lord

Title:Creator: Art by Tegekiken (art), 21g (original story)Summary: Following the guidance of grace, a Tarnished has arrived in a cursed land—but the path ahead is perilous indeed, for the shardbearers will not relinquish their power without a fight. Experience the world of Elden Ring in this beautiful full-color retelling of the battles that decided the fate of the Lands Between!

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Non and Akari

Non-chan to Akari

Title:Creator: Neruko NichinichiSummary: Akari isn't wild about moving into an eerie old house...until she meets Non-chan, a cursed doll! And what's this? Non-chan says she wants them to be together forever?! (And maybe something else about “haunting” and “eternal regret”? That's probably not important.) Akari, as bewildered as she is, accepts Non-chan's proposal. Now Non-chan seems confused, too, but no matter. Akari just knows she's found her new BFF!

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Meiji-Era Master-and-Servant Tungsten

Meiji Jūzoku Tungsten

Title:Creator:Summary: In the final years of the Meiji era in the early twentieth century, demand for electricity has skyrocketed following the Russo-Japanese War. Ryouji Saeki, a young engineer, has just returned home from Europe, and as he helps plan for the construction of a hydroelectric power plant, his daily life has taken a feverish pace. By his side is the loyal attendant Edward, who Ryouji took under his wing two years ago. Little by little, how does their relationship as master and servant begin to shift...?

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Ningen no Kaikata

Title:Creator:Summary: Every few years, a human appears out of nowhere in the world of demons and monsters! You have to be careful with them—their stomachs can barely handle demon food, their bodies are fragile enough to break from a little fall, and even turning up the heat by a few dozen degrees will make them wither away...But they're also cute, loyal, and clever in a way une (dogs), nosa (cats), and eshig (rabbits) just can't compare! How could you not want to keep a human?

Source: Press release





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