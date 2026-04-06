I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class Novels to End in 10th Volume

Story launched in 2020; anime adaptation debuts on Tuesday

Image via I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class franchise's X/Twitter account ©Takata, Azuri Hyūga, Kadokawa

The ninth volume of Takata 's Class de 2-ban Me ni Kawaii Onna no Ko to Tomodachi ni Natta ( I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class ) light novel series announced on April 1 that it will end in its 10th volume. Takata also noted that the possibility that they might write a spinoff story is "not zero."

Yen Press is publishing Rin Ono 's manga adaptation of the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Maki Maehara is always on his own at school. He has no friends or hobbies others share, and he doesn't expect the upcoming academic year to be any different, even surrounded by new faces. And six months later, it seems like he was right—until he runs into his popular classmate Umi Asanagi at a video store! Always at the center of attention and called the “second prettiest in class” by the boys, Asanagi's from a totally different world. But it turns out the two have more overlapping interests than just the B-grade movies they came to check out...and Asanagi asks Maehara to be her friend!

Takata launched the story on Kadokawa 's Kakuyomu website in November 2020, and it won a special prize in the romantic comedy division of the 6th Kakuyomu Web Novel Contest. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko imprint began publishing the novel series in print in December 2021. Ono launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Alive+ website in 2022, and Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 26.

The light novels' anime adaptation debuts on Tuesday. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs.

Source: I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class volume 9

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