Class de 2-ban Me ni Kawaii Onna no Ko to Tomodachi ni Natta Light Novels Have Anime in the Works

Takata's romantic comedy of boy hanging out with 2nd cutest girl in class

The live-streamed "Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa!" special announced on Sunday that Takata's Class de 2-ban Me ni Kawaii Onna no Ko to Tomodachi ni Natta (I Became Friends With the Second Cutest Girl in Class) light novel series has an anime in the works.

The romantic comedy follows Maki Maehara, a boy who has not made any friends or acquaintances at school. He makes his first friend Umi Asanagi — whom the gossip among male classmates have nicknamed the "second cutest girl in class." She usually hangs out after school with the No. 1 cutest girl, the naive Yū Amami. However, on Fridays, Asanagi would come to Maehara's home instead, thanks to their shared hobbies like movies, games, and manga.

Takata launched the story on Kadokawa 's Kakuyomu website in November 2020, and it won a special prize in the romantic comedy division of the 6th Kakuyomu Web Novel Contest. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko imprint published the first volume in December 2021, and the fifth volume will ship on November 1. Rin Ono launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Alive+ website, and Kadokawa published the manga's second volume on May 26.

Source: Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa! stream





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.