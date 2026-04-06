Link! Like! Love Live! Game Ends Service

Image via www.lovelive-anime.jp ©プロジェクトラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ

Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol

The official X/Twitter account for, the smartphone game app for theClub (Hasu no Sora Girls' School Idol Club) "virtual school idol" project , announced on Monday that the game is ending service on June 30 at 12:00 p.m. JST due to high operational costs.

Sales of in-game currency have halted. Refunds for unused paid currency will be issued starting on June 30 until September 30.

Link! Like! Love Live! launched in April 2023. Haruko Iizuka ( Little Busters! , Horimiya ) designed the characters for the project. Odd No. Inc. publishes the game. The app streams live concerts and talk sessions, hosts an idol-training card game, and offers other forms of content.

The " Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club " idol group is part of the Love Live! franchise , and includes Kaho Hinoshita, Sayaka Murano, Kozue Otomune, Tsuzuri Yugiri, Rurino Osawa, and Megumi Fujishima, among others. The group is primarily featured in Link! Like! Love Live! . The group's first album Dream Believers debuted in March 2023.

The project lets fans experience the story "together with school idols over 365 days" and let players "walk the path to graduation with the girls." In addition to the smartphone app, the idol club members (and their cast) stream videos, appear in magazines, release music CDs, hold concerts, among other efforts in various forms of media. A manga launched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in November 2023.

The Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club Bloom Garden Party 3D anime film will open in theaters in Japan on May 8. The film follows the final day before graduation of the 103rd class at the Hasu no Sora Girls' Academy.

The project will get a television anime series that will premiere in January 2027.

The Love Live! school idol franchise launched in 2010 and has since spawned the Love Live! Sunshine!! , Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club , Love Live! Superstar!! and most recently, Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird project spinoffs.