News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 23-29

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End finale ranks at #3 with 4.5% rating, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube finale ranks at #5 with 2.6% rating, Blue Miburo finale ranks at #7 with 2.4% rating

Detective Conan: The Private Eyes' Requiem, the 10th film in the Detective Conan franchise, aired on NTV on Friday, March 27 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.4% rating.

The 2025 Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Star and Moon (Butt Detective the Movie: Star and Moon) anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, March 29 at 4:00 p.m., and earned a 0.5% rating.

The "Edo Seishun-hen" (Coming of Age in Edo Arc) of the live-action adaptation of Eiji Hashimoto and Shinya Umemura's Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem (Chiruran: Shinsengumi Chinkon-ka) manga debuted with its first episode on TBS on Thursday, March 26 at 8:58 p.m., and it earned a 4.5% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Chibi Maruko-chan: Sakura Saku Minna ni Sachi are! Haru no 1-Jikan Special Fuji TV March 29 (Sun) 18:00 60 min.
5.4
Detective Conan NTV March 28 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
4.9
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 (finale) NTV March 27 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
4.5
Doraemon TV Asahi March 28 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.8
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi March 29 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.6
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube 2-wa Renzoku 1-Jikan Special (finale) TV Asahi March 25 (Wed) 23:15 60 min.
2.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi March 28 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.4
Blue Miburo season 2 (finale) NTV March 28 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E March 28 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.8
The Smurfs (season 3) NHK-E March 28 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 16-22
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives