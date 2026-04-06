Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 23-29

finale ranks at #3 with 4.5% rating,finale ranks at #5 with 2.6% rating,finale ranks at #7 with 2.4% rating

Detective Conan: The Private Eyes' Requiem , the 10th film in the Detective Conan franchise , aired on NTV on Friday, March 27 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.4% rating.

The 2025 Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Star and Moon ( Butt Detective the Movie: Star and Moon) anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, March 29 at 4:00 p.m., and earned a 0.5% rating.

The "Edo Seishun-hen" (Coming of Age in Edo Arc) of the live-action adaptation of Eiji Hashimoto and Shinya Umemura 's Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem ( Chiruran: Shinsengumi Chinkon-ka ) manga debuted with its first episode on TBS on Thursday, March 26 at 8:58 p.m., and it earned a 4.5% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)