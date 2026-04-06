News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 23-29
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Detective Conan: The Private Eyes' Requiem, the 10th film in the Detective Conan franchise, aired on NTV on Friday, March 27 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.4% rating.
The 2025 Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Star and Moon (Butt Detective the Movie: Star and Moon) anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, March 29 at 4:00 p.m., and earned a 0.5% rating.
The "Edo Seishun-hen" (Coming of Age in Edo Arc) of the live-action adaptation of Eiji Hashimoto and Shinya Umemura's Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem (Chiruran: Shinsengumi Chinkon-ka) manga debuted with its first episode on TBS on Thursday, March 26 at 8:58 p.m., and it earned a 4.5% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Chibi Maruko-chan: Sakura Saku Minna ni Sachi are! Haru no 1-Jikan Special
|Fuji TV
|March 29 (Sun)
|18:00
|60 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|March 28 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 (finale)
|NTV
|March 27 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|March 28 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|March 29 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube 2-wa Renzoku 1-Jikan Special (finale)
|TV Asahi
|March 25 (Wed)
|23:15
|60 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|March 28 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo season 2 (finale)
|NTV
|March 28 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|March 28 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|The Smurfs (season 3)
|NHK-E
|March 28 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)