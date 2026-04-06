Ryōma Kitada's Sakigake no Hanamiko Manga Ends

Manga launched in July 2024

Image via Amazon © Ryōma Kitada, Kodansha

Ryōma Kitada 's Sakigake no Hanamiko manga published its 78th and final chapter on Monday.

The manga is set in a world where gods of calamity who bring disasters to humankind exist, and girls known as "Hanamiko" fight against them. The manga centers on Arata Kamishiro, a replacement high school teacher who takes the opportunity of his father's death to try and become the leader of a group of Hanamiko. What he didn't expect is that he would be assigned to a group of Hanamiko that may be more trouble than they're worth.

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket service in July 2024. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in December 2025, and will publish the seventh volume on April 9.

Kitada launched the Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You ( Yumeochi: Yume de Bokura wa Koi ni Ochiru ) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in February 2023, and ended the manga in November 2023. MANGA Plus released the manga digitally in English.

Kitada launched the SUPER HXEROS ( Dokyū Hentai HxEros ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017, and ended the series in February 2021. The manga has 12 total volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.

Source: Magazine Pocket