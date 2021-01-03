Manga launches in English in February 2021

The Feburary issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine announced on Monday that Ryōma Kitada 's SUPER HXEROS ( Dokyū Hentai HxEros ) manga will end in the next issue in February.

The manga had entered its final arc in its 11th compiled book volume on November 4.

The volume bundled an original anime Blu-ray Disc. The 12th volume will similarly bundle an original anime Blu-ray Disc when it ships on March 4.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it will release the first volume physically and digitally in February 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the story:

When the mantis-like aliens known as Kiseichuu descend on Earth, they have one goal: eradicate the human race. They do so by absorbing humans' H-energy--the sexual passion that fuels so many people and keeps the species reproducing! The government has assembled an elite team of superheroes to fight the bugs, aided by technology that allows them to transfer their erotic energy into super powers. High schooler Retto Enjo is recruited onto the team, partnering with four beautiful girls, one of whom is his childhood friend Kirara Hoshino. Though they were once close, they've grown apart in recent years, since Kirara turned distant and aloof after an encounter with the Kiseichuu in her youth. Can Retto save the world, keep his team together, and maybe even melt his childhood friend's newly cold exterior?

Kitada launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017 . The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on July 3. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Update: In the author's notes at the end of the magazine issue, Kitada asked fans to look forward to HXEROS continuing in some form in the future.