KLab Reveals My Hero Academia Mobile Game's United Survival Title, 2026 Launch

Game launches worldwide excluding Mainland China

KLab announced on Monday that its new online mobile game for the My Hero Academia franchise is titled My Hero Academia United Survival , and that it will release this year worldwide, excluding Mainland China.

New Game App

"My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL"

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Now Launching!

Check out the teaser trailer!#MHA_HS #heroaca_a #MHA pic.twitter.com/8ENK1EvdwY — My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL (@MHA_HS_en) April 4, 2026

Image courtesy of KLab © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project © KLabGames / gumi

The latest game in the franchise is Bandai Namco Entertainment 's My Hero Academia : All's Justice game, which launched worldwide on February 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Kōhei Horikoshi ended the magazine serialization of the original My Hero Academia manga in August 2024 (although he added 38 pages of new content in the manga's 42nd and final compiled book volume in December 2024).

The anime adaptation premiered its final season in October 2025. The anime will get a bonus episode titled "More," based on the manga's extra 431st chapter following the original finale, on May 2.

Source: Press release