The Detective Is Already Dead Anime Unveils Season 2's 1st Video, Switch Game

1st promotional video previews new character Noches

Kadokawa presented the first promotional video and first key visual for the second television anime season based on Nigojū and Umibōzu 's The Detective Is Already Dead ( Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. ) light novel series, on Sunday. The video introduces a new character named Noches, who is wearing a maid outfit and looks exactly like the supposedly dead Siesta. Saki Miyashita , who voices Siesta, also voices the new character Noches.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©二語十・うみぼうず/KADOKAWA/たんもし2製作委員会

Saki Miyashita as Noches

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©二語十・うみぼうず/KADOKAWA/たんもし2製作委員会

Additionally, Kadokawa announced several projects for the anime's fifth anniversary, including its first console game, which Taito Game will launch for Nintendo Switch.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©二語十・うみぼうず/KADOKAWA/たんもし2製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©二語十・うみぼうず/KADOKAWA/たんもし2製作委員会

The new season was delayed to October this year. Kadokawa previously announced that the second season would air in July.

Manabu Kurihara returns to direct the second season at ENGI . Deko Akao is again in charge of series scripts, and Yōsuke Itō is again designing the characters.

The returning cast includes:

Arata Nagai as Kimihiko Kimizuka

as Kimihiko Kimizuka Saki Miyashita as Siesta

as Siesta Ayana Taketatsu as Nagisa Natsunagi

as Nagisa Natsunagi Kanon Takao as Yui Saikawa

as Yui Saikawa Saho Shirasu as Charlotte Arisaka Anderson

The anime's second season was first announced in July 2022.

The anime's first season premiered with a one-hour special in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation began streaming the anime in July 2021, and also streamed an English dub . Funimation describes the story:

The series follows Kimizuka Kimihiko, a young man who is always getting into trouble, as he finds himself the assistant of Siesta, a globe-trotting detective, and the two of them solve a series of mysteries. But after years of adventuring and saving lives, Siesta mysteriously dies, though her legacy will shape the lives of Kimihiko and others as they move forward.



Nigojū published the first volume in the light novel series with illustrations by Umibōzu in November 2019 under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint. The novel won the 15th MF Bunko J newcomer award in 2019. Kadokawa published the 13th volume in July 2025. Yen Press is publishing the original novels in English.

Hoko Hinachi and Minori Chigusa launched a new spinoff novel titled Charlotte wa Tada, Jiken o Tokitai. Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. Code:RED in May 2024. Nigojū is credited for the original work and as a supervisor for the novel.

Mugiko launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020, and ended it in October 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in October 2023.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.