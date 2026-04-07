Manta Launches Manga

Webcomics and Serialized Webnovels, Now Manga

— Building an ‘All-in-One Story Platform’

Secures Popular IP Such as The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity , WIND BREAKER , and Medalist ; Global Fandom Expansion in Full Swing

On Tuesday, April 7, Manta, a global webcomics platform, announced the launch of manga on its platform, expanding its content offering beyond webcomics and webnovels.

Since its global launch in 2020, Manta has grown to more than 19 million cumulative downloads, with a hybrid business model combining subscription and pay-per-episode (PPE). After introducing serialized webnovels in December last year, Manta is further expanding its content offering to include manga, moving toward an “all-in-one story platform” that spans webcomics, webnovels, and manga.

With the introduction of manga, Manta plans to strengthen its content ecosystem by making it possible for fans to discover and engage with different types of content in one place.

At launch, the manga lineup spans genres including romance, action, sports, and more. The initial slate includes major IP such as WIND BREAKER , Medalist , and The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity . The company plans to expand the catalog through additional partnerships with various publishers.

Manta is also running a special promotion with major Japanese publisher Kodansha to mark the manga launch. From Tuesday, April 7, through Monday, April 20 (U.S. Eastern Time), Manta is offering up to 90% off the first volume of more than 400 titles, along with Gems awarded to all participants, redeemable toward content purchases.

Asher Won, CEO of Manta ( CIC ), said, "Webcomics, webnovels, and manga each have their own unique identity," adding, "Manta will continue to strengthen content competitiveness so that more stories can be enjoyed broadly within a single ecosystem—without having to move between platforms."

Manta is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store and is also available on the web.