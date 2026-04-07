GlobalComix Adds 1,500 Kodansha Manga Titles to Gold Members Library

Image courtesy of GlobalComix

Digital reading and distribution platform GlobalComix announced on Tuesday that it is adding over 1,500 newtitles to Gold members' libraries at no additional cost.

Notable titles include:

The company added more than 500 volumes of manga from Kodansha 's library in English on August 21, available worldwide via à la carte purchase. The added manga include:

GlobalComix then added an additional 5,500+ volumes from Kodansha on August 27.

GlobalComix released the special English issue of Young Magazine on August 21which was available on the platform for free through the end of 2025. The English issue featured 1,044 pages and includes 19 new series from Japanese artists as well as Kengo Hanazawa 's UNDER NINJA manga. The special premium issue of the magazine was distributed for free to attendees at Anime NYC on August 21-24, as well as at specific Kinokuniya locations from August 21 to November 10. The titles are also available to read on the magazine's official website, which launched on August 21.

On GlobalComix, HiHi Studios, the manga- and anime-inspired media company co-founded by game streamer and YouTuber Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter , launched a new series with writer Brandon Chen and artist Thirdphp on August 21 titled Apollyon . GlobalComix released the first chapter on September 10. The team also includes background artist Jaimee De Los Santos, colorist Chromatic Level Studio, and cover artist Xinilius.

Source: Press release